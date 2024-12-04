How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw
Fans across the globe can watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw for free.
The first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 might still be six months away, but all 32 qualified teams will find out their group stage opponents and schedules during a live draw from Miami. The participating clubs were already sorted into four pots of eight teams each, with the competition's two recent winners Manchester City and Real Madrid headlining Pot 1.
By the end of the draw, the tournament's eight groups of four teams each will be confirmed for the world to see. Instead of waiting to find out the results, though, fans can watch the action unfold live thanks to FIFA's new deal with DAZN.
DAZN is the home of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The platform will broadcast all 63 matches of the tournament worldwide. Viewers will be able to watch the games unfold in multiple languages, free of charge.
Fans can also watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw on DAZN. Simply create a free account on the platform and then tune into the draw which kicks off on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.
“This groundbreaking deal with FIFA is a major milestone in DAZN’s journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere," DAZN Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev said. "We’re delighted to have the exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club [soccer], marking the start of our long-term relationship with FIFA and cementing our status as the home of [soccer]."
The opening game of this summer's FIFA Club World Cup will be held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 15. Major League Soccer's Inter Miami will kick off the tournament against an opponent that will be revealed during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw.