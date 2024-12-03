2025 FIFA Club World Cup Pots Revealed Ahead of Draw
FIFA confirmed the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup pots and procedures ahead of the draw for the newly expanded tournament.
For the first time ever, the Club World Cup will feature 32 qualified teams from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, OFC and UEFA. The clubs were sorted into four pots consisting of eight teams each. On Dec. 5, each team will then be drawn into one of eight groups.
Like any draw, there are certain rules and constraints put in place to ensure balance and diversity. For the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, no group will include more than one team from the same confederation, excluding UEFA. Clubs from the same member association also cannot be grouped together, so Chelsea and Manchester City, along with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, will not face one another in the group stage.
Before the draw kicks off in Miami, check out the four pots of teams waiting to learn their upcoming matchups at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Pot 1
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Real Madrid C. F. (ESP)
- FC Bayern München (GER)
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
- CR Flamengo (BRA)
- SE Palmeiras (BRA)
- CA River Plate (ARG)
- Fluminense FC (BRA)
Pot 1 consists of the four highest-ranked teams from Europe and the four highest-ranked teams from South America. The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and the reigning Champions League and La Liga champions Real Madrid headline the eight clubs.
Pot 2
- Chelsea FC (ENG)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER)
- FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)
- FC Porto (POR)
- Atlético Madrid (ESP)
- SL Benfica (POR)
- Juventus FC (ITA)
- FC Salzburg (AUT)
Pot 2 features the remaining eight European clubs. Inter Milan, the defending Serie A champions, is joined by Chelsea, Atlético Madrid and more.
Pot 3
- Al Hilal (KSA)
- Ulsan HD (KOR)
- Al Ahly FC (EGY)
- Wydad AC (MAR)
- CF Monterrey (MEX)
- Club León (MEX)
- CA Boca Juniors (ARG)
- Botafogo (BRA)
Pot 3 contains the two highest-ranked teams from Asia, Africa and the North, Central America and Caribbean region, along with the two remaining South American clubs. Botafogo was the final team to qualify for the upcoming tournament after winning the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores.
Pot 4
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
- Al Ain FC (UAE)
- Espérance Sportive de Tunisie (TUN)
- Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)
- CF Pachuca (MEX)
- Seattle Sounders FC (USA)
- Auckland City FC (NZL)
- Inter Miami CF (USA)
Pot 4 features of the last two teams from Asia, Africa and the North, Central America and Caribbean region, as well as Oceania’s representative. Inter Miami, the team representing the host country, is also in Pot 4.