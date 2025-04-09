How to Watch Inter Miami vs. LAFC: Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals Second Leg
Inter Miami and LAFC are set to clash at Chase Stadium with a trip to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals on the line.
Seven days ago, LAFC hosted the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals against Inter Miami. The Black and Gold ended the night with a 1–0 victory at BMO Stadium thanks to Nathan Ordaz's winner and now head into the second leg with a one-goal advantage.
The Herons are in need of a major bounce back if they want to overcome the deficit and keep their Concacaf Champions Cup hopes alive. Not only did Steve Cherundolo's men hand Inter Miami their first defeat of 2025, but they also became the first team to hold Lionel Messi and co. goalless under Javier Mascherano. Inter Miami will need to be better in the final third if they want to rally a comeback in Fort Lauderdale.
With Messi poised to start, fans will not want to miss all the action set to unfold at Chase Stadium.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. LAFC Kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 9
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET
Inter Miami vs. LAFC H2H Record
- Inter Miami: 1 win
- LAFC: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: LAFC 1–0 Inter Miami (Apr. 2, 2025) – Concacaf Champions Cup
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. LAFC: Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals Second Leg
Fans can watch Inter Miami take on LAFC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on FS1. The match is also available to watch on FuboTV or FoxSports.com.
For Spanish coverage of the all-important fixture, tune in to TUDN or ViX.
Unlike Inter Miami's MLS matches, the Concacaf Champions Cup clash is not streaming on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass.