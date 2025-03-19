How to Watch Italy vs. Germany: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Italy takes on Germany in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals as both sides seek their first final appearance in the competition.
The two countries come into the tie ranked ninth and 10th respectively in FIFA's men's world rankings. Italy failed to make the top eight at the UEFA Euros last summer while Germany went out in the quarterfinals to eventual winners Spain. Both Luciano Spalletti and Julian Nagelsmann are thinking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, but a strong result here can start to build momentum.
Gianluigi Donnarumma should lead Italy between the sticks after a strong performance in the UEFA Champions League for PSG. He was impervious during the determining penalty shootout saving two attempts as the Ligue 1 side advanced to the quarterfinals. For Germany, fans will look toward the likes of Jamal Musiala and potentially Karim Adeyemi to carry the load offensively.
Here's all the information you need to know including how to watch the upcoming UEFA Nations League quarterfinals between Italy and Germany.
What Time Does Italy vs. Germany Kick-Off? Leg 1
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-Off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
What Time Does Italy vs. Germany Kick-Off? Leg 2
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 23
- Kick-Off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Italy vs. Germany H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Italy: 0 wins
- Germany: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
Last Meeting: Germany 5-2 Italy (June 14, 2022/UEFA Nations League group play)
How to Watch Italy vs. Germany: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Here are all the ways to watch the UEFA Nations League in the North America:
United States
- Fox Sports
- Fubo TV
- Univision
Canada
- DAZN Canada
Mexico
- Sky Mexico
All UEFA Nations League matches outside of England and Wales are boradcast on Viaplay for United Kingdom viewers.