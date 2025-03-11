Who Does PSG Play in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday eliminating Liverpool on penalties.
PSG took the game to Liverpool unlike any team has this season, but struggled to find the back of the net for most of both legs. Ousmane Dembele's goal at Anfield was enough to level the score on aggregate forcing a shootout where Gianluigi Donnarumma was brilliant.
Here's who PSG will play in the Champions League quarterfinals.
PSG will face the winner of Aston Villa and Club Brugge in the quarterfinals. Unai Emery's Villa lead the Belgian side by two goals on aggregate heading into the second leg. If Villa does advance, Emery has a showdown with his old club up next.
For PSG, it's a chance to continue showing they are a contender to win the competition this year. Previous poor performances in the league phase and needing a dramatic win over Manchester City to help secure knockout qualification are things of the past. This is a team flying, confident in possession and pressing with intensity.
As far as the rest of the bracket is concerned, it's all to play for in the Madrid derby and Arsenal are heavy favorites to advance. So, likely a trio of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal potentially await PSG if they advance.