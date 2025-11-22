How to Watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head on the Premier League’s return from the November international break.
The reigning champions welcome the Midlands side to Anfield on Saturday afternoon looking to keep their name in contention for the Premier League title, while their visitors are aiming to escape the relegation zone and secure back-to-back wins over Liverpool on the road.
Forest were the only side to beat the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League during Arne Slot’s debut season and would be delighted to repeat the feat. However, even a point would be considered an excellent result for Sean Dyche, who has won only one of nine trips to the Merseyside venue.
Confidence is low but determination high for Liverpool as they look to begin a run of seven matches in 22 days with victory. After their dreadful defeat to Manchester City before the international period, they have a point to prove.
Here is how to tune into the action at Anfield.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Andy Madley
- VAR: James Bell
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest on TV, Live Stream
Unfortunately for supporters in the United Kingdom without a ticket to Saturday’s encounter, there’s no way to watch Liverpool’s clash with Forest live. Due to the 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, only radio coverage is available via BBC and talkSPORT.
There is just one destination for audiences in the United States, with Peacock broadcasting the fixture while there’s a dispute with fuboTV.
There is a choice for those in Mexico, who can tune in via Caliente TV or FOX One.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - audio coverage on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
What’s Next for Liverpool and Nottingham Forest?
Liverpool are aiming to build some momentum and have the fixtures to do so. After the visit from Forest, they host PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League next Wednesday before visiting West Ham United the following Sunday in the Premier League.
Forest are also in continental action midweek as they face Malmö in the Europa League in a repeat of the 1979 European Cup final. They then host Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday.