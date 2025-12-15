How to Watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United and Bournemouth close out Gameweek 16 in the Premier League when they lock horns at Old Trafford on Monday night.
United are seeking successive wins for the first time since October and know victory would see them rise to fifth in the Premier League table, behind Chelsea only on goal difference. Things are wide open in the hunt for Champions League qualification but too many slip-ups for the Red Devils, who have won just two of their last five matches, could prove costly.
Bournemouth are in dreadful form heading into the clash, winless in six and heading to Manchester having slumped to 15th in the table. The Cherries will be desperate to stop the rot against a United team they have beaten 3–0 two years in a row at Old Trafford.
Here’s how to tune into a finely-poised battle on Monday.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Paul Howard
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth
As expected, Monday night football will be televised by Sky Sports, with the Main Event and Premier League channels carrying the fixture. Sky GO offers flexibility for those on the move.
The NBC Sports App and website is among the destinations for those in the United States, with UNIVERSO and the USA Network also showing the game. A Spanish language broadcast is available via Telemundo Deportes.
DAZN and fuboTV have rights in Canada, while HBO Max and TNT Sports will offer the clash in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
United States
USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Man Utd, Bournemouth?
A trip to Aston Villa is to come for United in their final match before Christmas, followed by a home battle with Newcastle United on Boxing Day. Ruben Amorim’s side then host Wolverhampton Wanderers, whom they recently beat 4–1, to close out the calendar year.
Bournemouth also have three games remaining in 2026. Next weekend’s Premier League clash with Burnley at the Vitality Stadium is followed by away days in west London against Brentford and Chelsea.