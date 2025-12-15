Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are seeking to end a four-game winless run against Bournemouth when the two sides lock horns in the Premier League on Monday night.
Not only have the Red Devils failed to taste victory against the Cherries in a competitive fixture since May 2023, they have been hammered 3–0 in their two most recent duels at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have both been outsmarted by Andoni Iraola on home soil.
United will be seeking revenge from last season’s December drubbing as they hunt successive Premier League victories and to end their two-game winless streak at Old Trafford. They fired four past last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to recover from dismal performances against Everton and West Ham United in Manchester.
Fortunately for Amorim, United’s upcoming visitors are in a downward spiral. They are winless in six matches and haven’t won away from the Vitality Stadium since the end of August, although they did manage to hold out for a draw against Chelsea last time out.
After a bright start to the campaign, Bournemouth have slipped down the standings.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash at Old Trafford.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Paul Howard
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 1 win
- Bournemouth: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Bournemouth 1–1 Man Utd (April 27, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Bournemouth
Wolves 1–4 Man Utd - 08/12/25
Bournemouth 0–0 Chelsea - 06/12/25
Man Utd 1–1 West Ham - 04/12/25
Bournemouth 0–1 Everton - 02/12/25
Crystal Palace 1–2 Man Utd - 30/11/25
Sunderland 3–2 Bournemouth - 29/11/25
Man Utd 0–1 Everton - 24/11/25
Bournemouth 2–2 West Ham - 22/11/25
Tottenham 2–2 Man Utd - 08/11/25
Aston Villa 4–0 Bournemouth - 09/11/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
United States
USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Man Utd Team News
United find themselves without two central defenders for the clash with Bournemouth. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, the leading choices to occupy the middle position in the back three, are both sidelined with injuries.
Ayden Heaven has started the last two matches in the centre of the defensive trio, but Leny Yoro could replace De Ligt and Maguire against Bournemouth.
Benjamin Šeško hasn’t featured since before the November international break due to injury and just as he looked ready to return, he’s come down with food poisoning. He’s a doubt for the Bournemouth game as a result.
Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui should feature for United before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations, but Amorim has admitted he’s still not 100% certain of their involvement.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha.
Bournemouth Team News
Iraola will be without several first-teamers for the journey to Manchester, including the suspended Lewis Cook. He joins the injured Matai Akinmboni, Ben Gannon-Doak, Veljko Milosavljević and Ryan Christie on the sidelines.
Marcos Senesi was considered an injury doubt after being withdrawn early against Chelsea, but should feature against United despite the fact he’s still dealing with “some issues.”
Antoine Semenyo will be aiming to impress after a run of seven matches without a goal for Bournemouth. United are among the teams interested in signing the Ghana international, who has a £65 million ($87 million) release clause.
Tyler Adams, fresh from winning Premier League Goal of the Month for November, returns from his one-match suspension.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Smith, Diakité, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Score Prediction
United will be feeling positive after their demolition of Wolves, but will face a far sterner test on Monday. Things won’t be quite as simple when they’re not battling the weakest attack and defence in the Premier League.
However, Bournemouth’s poor away record and United’s attacking quality mean they should still run out winners at Old Trafford, ending their recent struggles against the Cherries in the process.
Some Bruno Fernandes magic could be the difference for Amorim.