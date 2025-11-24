How to Watch Man Utd vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games on Monday night, given Everton’s wretched record at Old Trafford.
The Toffees enter the bout with just a single Premier League success at the Theatre of Dreams in 32 years. That arrived in 2013, when United were led by current Everton manager David Moyes.
Ruben Amorim’s side have enjoyed the comforts of home at the start of the 2025–26 campaign, with United winning all four outings at Old Trafford since they were beaten by Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season.
Their bright run for form before the break leaves United in a healthy position to cash in up until Christmas, with a rather tame schedule potentially allowing Amorim’s men to surge up the table. Everton, meanwhile, will be motivated by the fact that they’ll leapfrog bitter rivals Liverpool with a historic triumph on Monday night.
Here’s how you can tune into Man Utd’s upcoming Premier League bout.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Everton Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: Paul Howard
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream
There’s widespread coverage of this fixture around the world, with Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football playing host in the United Kingdom. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky Ultra HD. You can also tune in on one of your devices via Sky GO.
Amazon Prime Video are streaming the game in Canada, with DAZN and fuboTV the most recognisable alternatives. FuboTV will also provide coverage in the United States, as will NBC Sports and USA Network.
In Mexico, you have the choice of TNT Sports or HBO Max.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Man Utd and Everton?
Neither team is in midweek continental action, so the next time we’ll see Man Utd and Everton take to the field will be in the Premier League next weekend.
The Red Devils have a tricky Saturday lunchtime clash away at Crystal Palace, while Everton have also been selected for television coverage in the UK. They’re up against Newcastle United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the evening.