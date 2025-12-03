Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Makeshift Front Three to Face Hammers
Manchester United hope to make up ground on the top four when they tackle recent bogey side West Ham United at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have lost four of their last five battles with the Hammers and were beaten in both duels last season—the progress they’ve made this term will again be put to the test as Nuno Espírito Santo continues to strengthen the visitors resolve.
After the embarrassment of their 1–0 defeat to ten-player Everton in their last home game, Man Utd restored some confidence with a comeback victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend. An abject first-half display was remedied after the restart as Ruben Amorim’s men clinched a vital three points on the road.
With no European football to consider this season, Thursday night’s encounter is a rare midweek match for the Red Devils. Amorim will be tempted to rotate from the weekend, but will be loathed to make too many changes after finding a winning formula. He will, however, have to make do without Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško once more—severely denting United’s prospective firepower up front.
Here is how United could line up.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—Lammens has been a steady pair of hands in between the sticks and will not expect to be overly worked by West Ham’s forwards. The Hammers didn’t manage a single shot on target against Liverpool at the weekend.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—Leny Yoro was withdrawn before the hour mark at Palace having conceded a penalty and struggled against Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Frenchman could be replaced by the versatile Mazraoui.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—Another who struggled against the imposing frame of Mateta, De Ligt will be anticipating a simpler evening against Callum Wilson—although the striker has scored three in his last three games.
CB: Luke Shaw—Shaw will need to guard against the inward runs of compatriot Jarrod Bowen, who is so often the difference-maker for West Ham. The 30-year-old has started every Premier League match this season, firmly putting his injury troubles behind him.
RWB: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian will expect to have a more influential attacking impact than against Palace, with West Ham likely to sit deep and soak up pressure. He will, however, need to watch the overlapping runs of El Hadji Malick Diouf.
CM: Casemiro—The veteran continues to be critical to United’s success in the engine room with his defensive nous and aggressive tackling approach. Amorim desperately needs a 20-year-old clone of the Brazilian.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Unsurprisingly, Fernandes was United’s leading playmaker against Palace, creating a match-high four chances and grabbing two assists. He will be required to make things happen against a deep-lying Hammers rearguard.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot will offer the defensive security required to thwart Bowen, but Amorim might have to turn to Patrick Dorgu from the bench if he requires attacking endeavour down the left flank. Wing back is an area United are targeting in the transfer market.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—United will be desperate to make the most of Mbeumo before he travels to the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, with the Cameroon international having blanked in his last two matches.
LF: Mason Mount—Mount was the match-winner against Palace with a neat finish and continues to show glimpses of his best form. The return of Matheus Cunha might limit his game time in the coming weeks, though.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee scored only his fourth Premier League goal against Palace and it was a fine finish from a tight angle. The Dutchman was in desperate need of such a confidence boost after a lengthy drought—it remains to be seen if he’s a capable alternative to Šeško in the long run.