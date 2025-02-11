How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Champions League
All eyes will be on Manchester City and Real Madrid as the two sides get ready to clash in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.
Manchester City and Real Madrid are becoming very familiar opponents on Europe's biggest stage. The two sides have played one another four times in the last five years and are now gearing up for the next installment of their developing rivalry in the Champions League.
Both City and Real Madrid had poor league phase campaigns by their standards, but they still managed to advance to the knockout phase playoff. The upcoming Champions League tie is set to feature some of the biggest and best players in the world, including Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior and Kevin De Bruyne.
When the two clubs met last year in the quarterfinals, a penalty shootout decided the winner. Real Madrid came out on top and went on to win the Champions League for a record-15th time. City will be out for revenge, and they will have a sea of blue shirts in their corner come the big match.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the thrilling fixture.
What Time Does Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Kick-off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: The Etihad
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Manchester City: 1 win
- Real Madrid: 1 win
- Draws: 3
Last meeting: Manchester City 1–1 [3-4 Pens] Real Madrid (Apr. 17, 2024) – Champions League
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Champions League
Fans in the United States can watch Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs exclusively on Paramount+. Those in the UK can catch the clash on Amazon Prime Video.
Viewers must have active subscriptions to either Paramount+ or Amazon Prime to access the match.
Unlike the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, the first leg in Manchester is guaranteed to only be 90 minutes long. Even if both sides are level, the referee will still blow the final whistle at the conclusion of stoppage time in the second half.
The second leg unfolds on Wednesday, Feb. 19.