How to Watch Port Vale vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal are readying themselves for a rare meeting with Port Vale, who they last encountered in 1998.
The underdogs, on that occasion, came close to stunning the future double-winners in the FA Cup, taking Arsène Wenger’s side to penalties before they were ultimately defeated.
Mikel Arteta will be aiming to avoid such drama on Wednesday night in their upcoming Carabao Cup third-round tie, especially with another tricky Premier League test on the horizon.
Here is how to watch the clash at Vale Park.
What Time Does Port Vale vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Stoke-on-Trent, England
- Stadium: Vale Park
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 24
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Andrew Kitchen
How to Watch Port Vale vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
Arsenal’s trip to Port Vale during their 150th anniversary campaign has taken headline coverage on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
The cup tie will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Ultra HD. If you can’t tune in on TV, Wednesday’s bout is available to stream on Sky GO and NOW TV.
Amazon Prime Video is emerging as a ubiquitous streaming option in North America, and Arsenal’s upcoming fixture is being streamed on Prime Video in the United States and Canada. Paramount+ also have the rights in the U.S., as does DAZN in Canada.
Disney+ Premium and ESPN3 are your two options if you’re watching from Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico
What's Next for Arsenal?
Arsenal’s tough start to the Premier League season continues with a trip to St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, with a rough and rugged Newcastle United aiming to continue their impressive home record against the Gunners.
Arteta’s men are back at the Emirates for their second Champions League outing against Olympiacos next Wednesday, and they have a little while until the Carabao Cup fourth round comes about. Ties are scheduled to take place in the final week of October.
