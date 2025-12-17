How to Watch PSG vs. Flamengo on TV, Live Stream: FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain face Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final as both sides aim to finish a dream year with one last piece of silverware.
PSG conquered their maiden Champions League trophy back in late May and were granted direct qualification to the intercontinental final. In what’s already the most successful year in club history, the Parisians are on the verge of claiming their sixth trophy of the calendar year.
But Flamengo won’t be an easy opponent given they just recently conquered both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian league title. Since former player Filipe Luís took over as manager in October 2024, Flamengo have already lifted four trophies during his tenure.
The final will see the undisputed best European and South American teams of 2025 battle it out for the title of the second Intercontinental Cup since the introduction of its new format.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the action on Wednesday.
What Time Does PSG vs. Flamengo Kick Off?
- Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar
- Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
How to Watch PSG vs. Flamengo on TV, Live Stream
In the United States, the final will be televised on beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA and fuboTV. It will also be available on streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Those who prefer to watch the Spanish broadcast can do so on beIN SPORTS en Español.
Similarly, those are the same channels where fans in Canada can catch the action of today’s final, only specific to the country’s territory.
Fans in the United Kingdom that want to watch these intercontinental bout can do so through DAZN UK. Same goes for audiences in Mexico, as the game will be available on DAZN Mexico.
Fans all over the world will also be able to watch PSG vs. Flamengo on FIFA+.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, FIFA+
Canada
beIN SPORTS Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español
Mexico
DAZN Mexico, FIFA+
What’s Next for PSG, Flamengo?
Luis Enrique’s side will swiftly return to French soil after the final to prepare for their final game of the year. PSG will visit Vendée Fontenay Foot in the Coupe de France round of 64 on Saturday, Dec. 20.
PSG will then kick off their 2026 action with a Ligue 1 clash against next-door neighbors Paris FC on Jan. 4.
On the other hand, this is the last game Flamengo will play this year. Fla will break ranks and go on a short vacation before returning to action when they face fellow Rio de Janeiro side Bangu in the start of the Brazilian the state championship at a yet to be determined date in January.