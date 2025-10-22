How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream
For the 22nd time on Europe’s biggest stage, Real Madrid are set for a meeting with Serie A giants Juventus.
Los Blancos are hoping to remain perfect in the Champions League under Xabi Alonso, but they will face their biggest test so far on Wednesday evening. The last time the two clubs faced off came this summer in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, and Real Madrid could only manage a 1–0 win.
Juventus will have revenge on the mind, especially given their recent woes. The Old Lady are winless in their last six matches, and a statement victory at the Santiago Bernabéu could be the momentum they need to get their 2025–26 campaign back on track.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Juventus on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Juventus Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus on TV and Live Stream
All Champions League fixtures can be found on Paramount+ in the United States. Subscribers get access to the entire European match calendar for the 2025–26 season.
The clash is also available to watch on DAZN. The streaming platform is the home of the match in Canada as well, along with Prime Video.
Fans in the U.K. can tune in on TNT Sports 5, while those in Mexico can find the Champions League bout on Caliente TV and Prime Video.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 5
Canada
DAZN Canada, Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Prime Video
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
The biggest game in Spanish football is on the horizon for Real Madrid. The first Clásico of the season is set to unfold at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, Oct. 26. Los Blancos will be eager to snap their four-game losing streak against Barcelona.
Next up is a bout with Valencia, which is never a straightforward match for Real Madrid, no matter where their opponents sit in the table. Alonso will likely rest most of his stars for the La Liga clash on Nov. 1, though, with a trip to Anfield coming just three days later.