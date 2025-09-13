How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Fresh off the September international break, Real Madrid are headed to Reale Arena to take on Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid kicked off their 2025–26 La Liga season with three consecutive victories under new boss Xabi Alonso. The Spanish giants are looking to extend their winning streak on Saturday when they clash with Sergio Francisco’s men.
Los Blancos’ star-studded squad has the edge over a Real Sociedad team that is winless through three matches. The hosts also are coming off a 1–0 defeat to newly promoted side Real Oviedo, making Real Madrid the heavy favorites to leave San Sebastián with all three points.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Real Sociedad on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: San Sebastián, Spain
- Venue: Reale Arena
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kick-off time: 3:15 p.m. BST / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch Real Madrid’s return to La Liga action on ESPN+. Viewers must have an active subscription to the streaming platform to access the game.
The game is being streamed on FuboTV as well, which is also exclusive to subscribers.
For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on ESPN Deportes. Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid is also airing on Sky+ and Sky Sports in Mexico.
Those in the United Kingdom interested in the fixture will have trouble accessing the La Liga bout; the game is not available to watch or stream in the United Kingdom.
TSN+ and Prime Video are the homes of Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
N/A
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
After Real Madrid’s trip to San Sebastián, Alonso’s men are headed back to the Spanish capital to prepare for the first match of their 2025–26 Champions League campaign. Los Blancos are set to host Marseille on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Four days later, Real Madrid welcome Espanyol to the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, Sept. 20. Expect Alonso to rotate his squad for the La Liga clash, especially if his superstars need to play a full 90 minutes mid-week.