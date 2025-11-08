How to Watch Sunderland vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
A significant weekend in the Premier League is on the horizon, with Arsenal having the chance to extend their lead at the summit to nine points on Saturday evening.
It’s an opportunity Mikel Arteta won’t want his side to pass up, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool facing off at the Etihad less than 24 hours after. Those two are expected to be the primary challenges to Arsenal’s destined crown this season, but at least one will drop points this weekend.
Sunderland, though, represent a tough test, especially at the Stadium of Light. Inspired by former Gunner Granit Xhaka in midfield, the Black Cats sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of the league leaders’ visit.
A tight and gritty affair is projected on Wearside, and here’s how you can watch all the drama unfold on Saturday evening.
What Time Does Sunderland vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Sunderland, England
- Stadium: Stadium of Light
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: James Bell
How to Watch Sunderland vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
Arsenal’s clash on Wearside has been selected for television coverage in the United Kingdom, with Sky Sports broadcasting the fixture on their Main Event and Premier League channels.
The game will also be accessible on Sky Ultra HD, as well as Sky GO and NOW TV.
Across North America, Amazon Prime Video is a streaming option. In the United States, you can pivot to Peacock, fuboTV and NBC as alternatives. Universo and Telemundo are providing Spanish broadcasts.
FuboTV is also an option in Canada, with DAZN streaming the game, too. Those in Mexico can tune in via HBO Max, in addition to Prime Video.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Sunderland and Arsenal?
This weekend may be significant, but a couple of huge games greet the Gunners after the international break.
They first play host to the first north London derby of the season on November 23, then host an outstanding Bayern Munich team in Gameweek 5 of the Champions League.
Sunderland have no European exploits to worry about yet. The Black Cats travel to Fulham then host Bournemouth in the Premier League after the final interval of 2025.