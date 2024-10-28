How to Watch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony
The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held Oct. 28 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France with Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati favorites to win the men's and women's awards respectively.
France Football's prestigious award is one of the highest honors a professional soccer player can win in their career. For most of the modern age, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had a tight grip on the award almost trading it back and forth.
List of Men's Ballon d'Or Winners
Here's the last 15 winners of the men's Ballon d'Or award:
- 2023 - Lionel Messi
- 2022 - Karim Benzema
- 2021 - Lionel Messi
- 2020 - (not awarded)
- 2019 - Lionel Messi
- 2018 - Luka Modric
- 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2016 - Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2015 - Lionel Messi
- 2014 - Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2013 - Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2012 - Lionel Messi
- 2011 - Lionel Messi
- 2010 - Lionel Messi
- 2009 - Lionel Messi
- 2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo
The only two players to win the award in the last 15 years not named Messi or Ronaldo were Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. Vinícius Júnior is the favorite to win this year after an outstanding season for Real Madrid, though he faces tough competition from teammate Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Rodri.
How to Watch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony
Viewers in the United States can watch the event on Paramount+ and the CBS Golazo Network. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. As well, international viewers can tune in to L'Equipe's YouTube channel where there will likely be red carpet festivities and more.
Check out the full list of nominees for this year's awards here.