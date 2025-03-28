SI

The FA Cup quarterfinals take place Mar. 29-30 as eight teams fight for a spot in the final four.

The FA Cup quarterfinals take place before the restart of the Premier League season after the March international break.
FA Cup action resumes this weekend, Mar. 29-30, with eight teams fighting for games at Wembley Stadium and the prestigious trophy.

Fans hoping for the Premier League to resume following the conclusion of the March international break will have to wait a little longer. Though, there's nothing quite as exciting in English soccer than the FA Cup. Each year, teams battle it out to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium. As of the quarterfinals, seven Premier League teams remain and one EFL Championship side: Preston North End.

The Premier League field might not be exactly what fans expect either considering Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and current holders Manchester United are all out of the competition. Of the big six, just Manchester City remain as they look to rescue their season given poor performances in the Champions League and Premier League.

Full 2024-25 FA Cup Quarterfinals Fixtures

  • Preston vs. Aston Villa
  • Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
  • Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
  • Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest

How to Watch the FA Cup Quarterfinals in the US & UK

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN+

United Kingdom

BBC One, ITV1

For United States viewers, all quarterfinal games will be shown on ESPN+. Here's the breakdown for the United Kingdom:

