How to Watch the FA Cup Quarterfinals in the US & UK
FA Cup action resumes this weekend, Mar. 29-30, with eight teams fighting for games at Wembley Stadium and the prestigious trophy.
Fans hoping for the Premier League to resume following the conclusion of the March international break will have to wait a little longer. Though, there's nothing quite as exciting in English soccer than the FA Cup. Each year, teams battle it out to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium. As of the quarterfinals, seven Premier League teams remain and one EFL Championship side: Preston North End.
The Premier League field might not be exactly what fans expect either considering Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and current holders Manchester United are all out of the competition. Of the big six, just Manchester City remain as they look to rescue their season given poor performances in the Champions League and Premier League.
Full 2024-25 FA Cup Quarterfinals Fixtures
- Preston vs. Aston Villa
- Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
- Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
- Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+
United Kingdom
BBC One, ITV1
For United States viewers, all quarterfinal games will be shown on ESPN+. Here's the breakdown for the United Kingdom:
- Sat, Mar. 29: Fulham vs Crystal Palace - ITV1
- Sat, Mar. 29: Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest - BBC One
- Sun, Mar. 30: Preston North End vs. Aston Villa - BBC One
- Sun, Mar. 30: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City - ITV1