When Are the 2024-25 FA Cup Quarterfinals?
The FA Cup quarterfinals have been drawn, as seven teams from the Premier League and one team from the EFL Championship remain in contention for the most ancient piece of silverware in world soccer.
The 2024-25 FA Cup quarterfinals draw took place over the weekend. Now, with the field set, every quarterfinal matchup has been set in stone.
Preston North End put three past Burnley in an all-Championship fifth round tie to secure their place in the quarterfinals. The lone remaining non Premier League side will host Aston Villa after Unai Emery's men dispatched Cardiff on the back of a Marco Asensio brace.
It took a penalty shootout against Wolves for Bournemouth to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. Their reward is to host the only remaining big six side in the competition and fellow Champions League hopefuls, Manchester City. The Citizens did what Liverpool couldn't and ended Plymouth Argyle's cinderella run in the FA Cup.
Fulham also emerged victorious from a penalty shootout against defending champions Manchester United at Old Trafford, further sinking Ruben Amorim in his debut season at the Theatre of Dreams. Fulham will host a quarterfinal London Derby vs. Crystal Palace, who made light work of Millwall at Selhurst Park.
A thrilling extra time victory at St. James' Park vs. Newcastle saw Brighton win their fifth straight game across all competitions, securing their place in the quarterfinals. Nottingham Forest were the final team to advance after their penalty shootout win vs. Ipswich Town, and will face the Seagulls at Amex Stadium in the quarterfinals.
The FA Cup quarterfinals will be played during the final weekend of the month on Saturday, Mar. 29. When club action resumes after March's international break, the FA Cup will get the weekend slot over the Premier League.
Full 2024-25 FA Cup Quarterfinals Fixtures
- Preston vs. Aston Villa
- Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
- Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
- Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest