How to Watch Tottenham vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

The Premier League weekend kicks off with a repeat of the 2025 Europa League final.

James Cormack

Tottenham host Man Utd.
Tottenham host Man Utd. / Marc Atkins/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United must feel like they owe Tottenham Hotspur one when they face off in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils were once laughably dominant in this fixture during Sir Alex Ferguson’s lengthy heyday, but the club’s issues since the Scot retired have allowed the Lilywhites to land significant blows of their own.

United were beaten four times in this fixture last season and haven’t defeated Spurs in their previous seven head-to-head meetings. However, they’re heading into Saturday’s game in a good run of form, with Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils currently four games unbeaten. Five victories on the spin continues to elude them, however.

Here is how to tune into a repeat of the 2025 Europa League final.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Sam Barrott
  • VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Amazon Prime Video are mopping this fixture up in the United Kingdom and across North America, but to watch this game on Prime Video in the UK, you must have a discovery+ subscription.

TNT Sports holds the rights to the Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime kick-offs, and the latest iteration will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as the discovery+ app.

Peacock is the only streaming alternative to Prime Video in the United States, but Canadians can also tune in via DAZN and fuboTV. If you’re watching from Mexico, Caliente TV and FOX One will be showing the game.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One

What’s Next for Tottenham vs. Man Utd?

Tottenham will be greeted by a baptism of fire after the international break as they face two of Europe’s best in the space of three days.

First, they travel down Seven Sisters Road to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season, then it’s a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup in Gameweek 5 of the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain welcome Spurs to the Parc des Princes on November 26.

Man Utd are involved in Monday Night Football after the break, welcoming Everton to Old Trafford. The Red Devils then visit Crystal Palace the following Saturday in another lunchtime kick-off.

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

