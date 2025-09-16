SI

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream

Spurs take on the Yellow Submarine for the very first time on Tuesday night.

Spurs' Champions League campaign starts on Tuesday night.
Spurs’ Champions League campaign starts on Tuesday night. / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have made a swift return to UEFA’s premier club competition by virtue of their Europa League success last season, and they get their Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night.

Marcelino’s Villarreal are Spurs’ opening opponents of the league phase, with the two clubs facing off for the very first time.

Thomas Frank has enjoyed a bright start to this Tottenham tenure, one which continued with a 3–0 victory at West Ham United on Saturday, but the Dane is entering a new frontier here, as he prepares for his maiden Champions League encounter in management.

Spurs’ previous campaign in this competition was a damp squib, but hopes are high for Frank’s squad in 2025–26, given what we’ve seen from them so far this term and their relatively kind league phase schedule.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s league phase clash.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Villarreal Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Rade Obrenovič (SVN)
  • VAR: Alen Borošak (SVN)

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Villarreal on TV and Live Stream

Spurs’ first league phase encounter is one of 17 Champions League games that will be exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom this season. A Prime subscription is required to tune in, however.

Those watching from North America can also watch on Prime Video, but there are a couple of other avenues available, too.

For example, Paramount+ once again holds the rights for all Champions League fixtures in the United States, while Spanish speakers can get their midweek fix of Frank’s Lilywhites via ViX.

DAZN Canada has three packages available that grant access to Tuesday’s clash from north London, which range from $29.99 to $44.99 per month (for 12 months). HBO Max is the sole alternative to Prime Video for those tuning in from Mexico.

Country

Channel

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Tottenham and Villarreal?

Tottenham are back on the road in the Premier League this weekend, having won away from home on Saturday. However, Brighton & Hove Albion are bound to pose a stiffer challenge than West Ham, even if they’ve endured an up-and-down start to the new season.

Bodø/Glimt are Spurs’ next opponents in the league phase, with Frank’s side returning to the site of their Europa League semifinal triumph from five months ago.

Villarreal have three La Liga fixtures before their next Champions League outing, which comes against Juventus on October 1. The Yellow Submarine knocked the Old Lady out of the competition when they met in the round of 16 three years ago.

