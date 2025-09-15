Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: Frank Refreshes Left Side
Thomas Frank is preparing himself for his first taste of that iconic anthem and the glitz and glamour that come with performing in the Champions League.
The Dane has enjoyed a positive start to life as Tottenham Hotspur manager, and his team enter their opening game of the league phase off the back of a feel-good 3–0 victory away at West Ham United.
Spurs are far from the finished product, but have quickly evolved into a much more robust unit that looks set to challenge Europe’s elite this term. Frank will have the tricky task of managing a hectic midweek schedule for the foreseeable future, and Spurs’ lack of depth at key positions means the Dane must surely make a couple of changes from Saturday‘s triumph.
Here’s how the hosts could line up against Villarreal on Tuesday night.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario—Some suggested Vicario’s place was under threat entering the season, but he’s started superbly under Frank and is one of several Spurs players who’ll be playing in their first Champions League game on Tuesday night.
RB: Pedro Porro—Porro has experience of the bright lights with several clubs, including Spurs, and is a Frank favourite as a result of his playmaking abilities from deep.
CB: Cristian Romero—The Spurs skipper was outstanding at the weekend, and will hope to continue that form into midweek.
CB: Micky van de Ven—An unlikely goalscorer on Saturday, Van de Ven’s hamstrings have held up so far, but there will come a time when Frank needs to rest his superb Dutch defender.
LB: Destiny Udogie—This may be harsh on Djed Spence, but Udogie is in contention to come back into Frank’s team. The Italian, due to his left-footedness, will help balance Tottenham out when they have the ball.
CM: João Palhinha—The loanee has quickly divided opinion among the fanbase, with some continuing to bemoan his drawbacks as a passer. However, Palhinha was signed for a reason, and Frank’s going to use him in Spurs’ league phase opener.
CM: Lucas Bergvall—The manager can’t drop Bergvall off the back of Saturday’s performance. At just 19, the sky is the limit for the Swede, who broke out towards the end of last season.
CM: Xavi Simons—It was a tidy debut from Simons on Saturday, but there’s plenty more to come. Frank could shift the Dutchman infield after he was used wide left at the London Stadium. As a result, Pape Matar Sarr, who’s been ubiquitous under the new manager thus far, could earn a rest.
RW: Mohammed Kudus—Kudus has also been an ever-present, but Frank is unlikely to turn to the alternatives on Tuesday night. There was no goal for the winger on his old stomping ground, but Kudus nonetheless continued his impressive start to life in Lilywhite.
ST: Richarlison—The striker returned jet-lagged from the international break and only featured off the bench. However, with Mathys Tel absent from the league phase squad and Dominic Solanke out injured, Richarlison is a sure bet to return to the starting XI. Randal Kolo Muani should make his debut off the bench.
LW: Wilson Odobert—The refresh down the left concludes with the inclusion of Odobert, who’s a good one-on-one dribbler adept at creating a yard of space in the final third. He’s one of many who should benefit from Simons’ arrival.