How to Watch UEFA Nations League Third Place Match: Germany vs. France
Before a champion is crowned, Germany and France will face off in a UEFA Nations League third place consolation game after both sides fell short in the semifinals.
Germany were bested by a Portugal side that came out guns blazing in the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was the difference maker as the host country was defeated. For France, they looked overmatched and outclassed by Luis de la Fuente’s Spain for the first 55 minutes. The UEFA Euro winners scored four unanswered goals before Kylian Mbappé got Les Bleus on the scoresheet. Lamine Yamal answered back with his second of the game marking Spain’s fifth.
France turned it up in the final 15 minutes of the game, clawing back three goals, but enough damage was already done. Spain advanced to the final with Yamal facing off against Ronaldo and in the process knocking out France.
As such, both semifinal losers will play a consolation match to determine third place. Nothing but bragging rights on the line and opportunities for players to impress managers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Here's how to tune in to the third place match before the final later on Sunday, June 8.
When Does the UEFA Nations League Third Place Match Kick-Off?
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Stadium: MHP Arena
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Kick-off Time: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST
How to Watch UEFA Nations League Third Place Match: TV/Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Fox Sports, ViX, Fubo
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Canada
DAZ Canada OTT
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video