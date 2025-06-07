Germany vs. France—Nations League Third Place Playoff: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Germany and France will do battle in the 2025 UEFA Nations League third-place playoff in Stuttgart on Sunday afternoon.
Both sides saw their dreams of Nations League glory dashed midweek as Germany, who are hosts for the semifinals, final and third-place duel, were beaten 2–1 by Portugal and France on the wrong end of a nine-goal thriller with European champions Spain. Le Bleus almost made an astonishing late comeback having been four goals down with 23 minutes remaining but ultimately accepted their 5–4 defeat.
France won the Nations League back in 2021 but Germany were hoping to clinch the crown for the first time. Instead they’re left competing in an unwanted third-place clash for bronze against FIFA’s third-ranked national team.
These two countries have plenty of history with each other on the football pitch and there has never been much separating the pair. In their last 10 encounters, Germany and France have won four apiece, with the former triumphing in the last two meetings.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the clash.
What Time Does Germany vs. France Kick Off?
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Stadium: MHPArena
- Date: Sunday, 8 June
- Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
- Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)
- VAR: Michael Fabbri (ITA)
Germany vs. France Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Germany: 2 wins
- France: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: France 0–2 Germany (Mar. 23, 2024) – Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
Germany
France
Germany 1–2 Portugal – 04/06/25
Spain 5–4 France – 05/06/25
Germany 3–3 Italy – 23/03/25
France 2–0 (5–4p) Croatia – 23/03/25
Italy 1–2 Germany – 20/03/25
Croatia 2–0 France – 20/03/25
Hungary 1–1 Germany – 19/11/24
Italy 1–3 France – 17/11/24
Germany 7–0 Bosnia and Herzegovina – 16/11/24
France 0–0 Israel – 14/11/24
How to Watch Germany vs. France on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
Not televised
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Germany Team News
Julian Nagelsmann is unlikely to make sweeping changes from the side that was defeated by Portugal midweek, but there will be a few alterations. Niclas Füllkrug should come into the team in place of Nick Woltemade, while Pascal Groß could also be drafted into the lineup.
Liverpool supporters will be keeping an eye on expected summer signing Florian Wirtz, who starred in defeat against Portugal. He was on the scoresheet in that game and will be Germany’s key attacking influence given Jamal Musiala’s missing.
Antonio Rüdiger and Nico Schlotterbeck are also notable absentees in defence, with Robin Koch and Waldemar Anton likely partnering new Bayern Munich man Jonathan Tah once more.
Germany Predicted Lineup vs. France
Germany predicted lineup vs France (3-4-2-1): Ter Stegen; Tah, Koch, Anton; Kimmich Goretzka, Groß, Mittelstädt; Sané, Wirtz; Füllkrug.
France Team News
Didier Deschamps should bring Manchester City transfer target Rayan Cherki into the starting lineup after his impressive cameo from the bench in the semifinal, while Lucas Hernandez and Aurélien Tchouaméni could provide fresh legs elsewhere.
Désiré Doué might make way for Cherki despite his astonishing Champions League final performance as Deschamps looks to mix things up, but Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé should continue in the XI.
France Predicted Lineup vs. Germany
France predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Gusto, Konaté, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Cherki, Olise, Dembélé; Mbappé.
Germany vs. France Score Prediction
Third-place playoffs often boast more chaos and drama than finals, with the neutrals likely entertained by Sunday’s offering. It could be a repeat of the 3–2 scoreline by which Italy beat the Netherlands in this fixture in the 2022–23 Nations League, with France perhaps coming out on top.
Die Mannschaft have an element of home advantage with the match taking place in Stuttgart but their injury-hit squad struggled to make a significant impact against Portugal. France have greater strength in depth and their exceptional attacking firepower should edge them to victory.