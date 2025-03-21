How to Watch Uruguay vs. Argentina: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Uruguay and Argentina are set to clash at the Estadio Centenario in what could be a pivotal game for each side's path to the 2026 FFIA World Cup.
Less than 24 hours ago, Brazil jumped into second place of the CONMBEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying standings with a last-minute victory over Colombia. Argentina's once massive lead atop the table is slowly withering away while Uruguay now trail La Albiceleste and Brazil.
Uruguay and Argentina get their chance to respond when the two CONMEBOL powerhouses face off in Uruguay. The last time the two sides played one another in 2023, La Celeste walked away with a 0–2 victory over the defending FIFA World Cup winners. Marcelo Bielsa's men will once again like their chances of securing all three points against an Argentina team dealing with injury woes.
La Albiceleste came into the March international break with a giant hole in their squad. Lionel Messi pulled out from the squad after suffering a minor muscle injury in Inter Miami's 2–1 victory over Atlanta United. Not only will Scaloni be unable to call on his best player, but he is also without the injured Lautaro Martínez, Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso for the massive match.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match between Uruguay and Argentina.
What Time Does Uruguay vs. Argentina Kick-Off?
- Location: Montevideo, Uruguay
- Stadium: Estadio Centenario
- Date: Friday, Mar. 21
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. GMT
Uruguay vs. Argentina H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Uruguay: 1 win
- Argentina: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Argentina 0–2 Uruguay (Nov. 16, 2023) – 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
How to Watch Uruguay vs. Argentina: World Cup Qualifiers
Fans in the United States can only watch Uruguay vs. Argentina on Fanatiz USA. The streaming platform requires viewers to register and then purchase the game(s) they want to watch on Pay-Per-View.
The game is not available to watch on TV in the United States. There is also no free way to watch or stream the game in the USA.
Those in the UK can catch the match on Premier Sports 1.