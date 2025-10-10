How to Watch USMNT vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream
The U.S. men’s national team opens its October international break with a friendly against Ecuador on Friday night at Q2 Stadium in Austin.
After a largely disappointing first year under Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT is looking to build off a 2–0 win over Japan, which capped off its September international window after a loss to South Korea.
With only eight months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the pressure has only increased on the entire squad, especially on Christian Pulisic, who has been in the best form of his career with AC Milan in Serie A.
Here’s how you can watch the USMNT’s upcoming clash with Ecuador on TV and live stream.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Ecuador Kick Off?
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Ecuador on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch the USMNT face off with Ecuador in English on TNT. For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on UNIVERSO.
Other ways to watch include streaming on NBC Peacock, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and FuboTV, with an active subscription needed to access the match.
If watching isn't an option, fans can also opt to listen to the match in the U.S. on Westwood One Sports in English and fútbol de Primera in Spanish.
Country
TV/Streaming
United States
TNT, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Max, Amazon Prime, fuboTV
Ecuador
Canal del Futbol, Teleamazonas
Mexico
Bet365
What’s Next for the USMNT?
Following the match against Ecuador, the U.S. will take on No. 25-ranked Australia, who are set to face Canada on Friday night in Montréal, on Oct. 14 in Commerce City, Colorado.
The Stars and Stripes then will not return to action until the November international window. Pochettino’s men are set to take on Paraguay and Uruguay in a pair of international friendlies next month.