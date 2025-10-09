‘It May Not Be So Easy’—Marsch Copes With Canada Injuries Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Jesse Marsch thought he had another vital piece back in the build for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Yet, just two games after returning from a six-month absence and days before reporting for the No. 26-ranked Canadian men’s national team’s October friendlies against No. 25 Australia and No. 17 Colombia, star center back Moïse Bombito suffered a fractured tibia while playing for Nice.
The 23-year-old will have surgery to place a rod in his leg for stabilization and is expected to be out between four and five months.
For Canada, it’s a massive blow—losing one of the world’s fastest central defenders and a player who has arguably proven himself as the most important in the squad, since rising from MLS to shining in France.
However, it’s also a unifying factor and a testament to the depth that the Canadian squad has built, instantly turning to 19-year-old Luc De Fougerolles—a standout in recent camps and in his first professional season with Belgium’s Dender.
“We’re just so disappointed... he had worked really hard to get himself back into playing again and obviously, we were really excited, because he's such a big piece of everything we do,” Marsch told reporters in Montreal, where Bombito was expected to play a key role in front of his hometown crowd.
“Moïse is an incredible person, the way he handles it. You reach out to him to console him, and at the end of it, you almost feel like he’s consoling you, because of his positive energy and his belief in himself.”
Adapting to Reality
Bombito’s absence is a lost opportunity to test Canada’s best defensive setup, featuring the Montreal native and Derek Cornelius at center back, against the two sides already qualified for the World Cup.
Without Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and Bombito, Canada crashed out of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup in the quarterfinals, marking their final competitive match before co-hosting next year’s 48-team tournament alongside the United States and Mexico.
In September, they went on to lose Celtic right back Alistair Johnston to injury as well, leaving Marsch without three of his presumed first-choice back four.
As such, they will continue with the adapted backline, which by the time the World Cup rolls around, will have more chemistry together than the first-choice squad.
“It may not be so easy for us to be at 100% for the World Cup,” Marsch said. “It’s one of the reasons why we’ve really tried to build the depth of the pool so that no matter what, we have players that will be ready to compete once that tournament comes.”
Cornelius will anchor the defense alongside De Fougerolles. In place of Davies and Johnston, Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea and Hajduk Split’s Niko Sigur are expected to take starting fullback roles.
“We’re hopeful that we can get Davies and Bombito back to 100% and Johnston is on a good path right now,” added Marsch. “Then we hope we can maintain these guys in good form and fitness and health, so that we can be as close to 100% as we possibly can be for the World Cup.
Buchanan’s Return Provides Hope
The Canadian squad knows Bombito’s injury all too well, having recently seen winger Tajon Buchanan recover from a similar one.
Buchanan suffered a tibia fracture during a training session with Canada at the 2024 Copa América and underwent a similar surgery that Bombito is set to have. Since returning to the national team in the summer, he has scored four goals and an assist carving out a starting role with Villarreal in La Liga.
“We kind of anticipated something similar to Buchanan, which is basically what we saw once we got the scans. He was back in four months,” Marsch said. “I don’t see any reason why Bombito, with his physique, youth and everything else, can’t be on the same timeline. So we’ll be hopeful for zero complications and a strong comeback look.”
If future setbacks don’t arise, Canada’s first choice defense would be available for the pre-World Cup window from June 1-9, but both Johnston and Davies could make their way back for the November friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela.
Until then, though, depth takes center stage, as does establishing a deeper culture within the team, a critical process as the calendar clicks down to their World Cup opener on June 12.
“The team is really clear as to what kind of football we play, and the part that is painfully clear now is that we’re really trying to build the overall leadership and personality of the group,” Marsch said.
“It’s not only encouraged but vital that they insert themselves into every day, that they feel comfortable being they push each other, and that we can have open and honest conversations, and that on the pitch, they’re ready to take things over.”