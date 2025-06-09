SI

USMNT vs. Switzerland: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT look to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday.

The USMNT take on Switzerland in international friendly action at Geodis Park.
The U.S. men's national team host Switzerland in an international friendly on Tuesday at Geodis Park in Nashville.

The USMNT and Mauricio Pochettino come in after a third-straight loss in all competitions falling to Türkiye last time out. Though, compared to their performances against Panama and Canada in the Nations League, the USMNT looked much improved from a tactical perspective. They played with belief and Jack McGlynn stunned fans in attendance after opening the scoring just a minute in.

Despite losing, there were positives to take from the game. With eyes heavily on this group of players and coach given the amount of top talent absent for a myriad of reasons, picking up a win on Tuesday would be massive.

The Swiss, on the other hand, dispatched USMNT rival Mexico with ease. The 20th ranked FIFA team will be up for the challenge and provide an even tougher test for Pochettino's men.

Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to USA vs. Switzerland.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Switzerland Kick-Off?

  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Geodis Park
  • Date: Tuesday, June 10
  • Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

USMNT vs. Switzerland head-to-head record (all-time)

  • USMNT: 0 wins
  • Switzerland: 1 win
  • Draws: 1
  • Last matchup: Switzerland 2–1 USMNT (May 30, 2021) - International Friendly

Current Form (all competitions)

USMNT

Switzerland

USA 1–2 Türkiye - 6/7/2025

Mexico 2–4 Switzerland - 6/7/2025

Canada 2–1 USA - 3/23/2025

Switzerland 3–1 Luxembourg - 3/25/2025

USA 0–1 Panama - 3/20/2025

N. Ireland 1–1 Switzerland - 3/21/2025

USA 3–0 Costa Rica - 1/22/2025

Spain 3–2 Switzerland - 11/18/2024

USA 3–1 Venezuela - 1/18/2025

Switzerland 1–1 Serbia - 11/15/2024

How to watch USMNT vs. Switzerland on TV

Language

Channel

English

TNT, Max, Peacock, TruTV

Spanish

Telemundo, Universo

USMNT Team News

Tyler Adams
Tyler Adams won't be available for the USMNT's friendly against Switzerland. / Getty Images/Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF

One big miss on Tuesday will be Tyler Adams. Pochettino confirmed the Bournemouth midfielder picked up a foot injury over the weekend, though the coach doesn't believe it's serious. Still, keeping him fit for the entirety of Gold Cup is important so missing out on Tuesday won't be major.

Pochettino should also rotate his side pretty heavily. A change in goalkeeper is due after Matt Freese started instead of Matt Turner. The Crystal Palace goalkeeper gets a chance to impress after a poor Nations League semifinals and third place match.

Expect up to seven new players coming into the side, potentially even more as the Argentine gets valuable minutes into key players like Diego Luna.

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Turner; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Tolkin; Berhalter, Sullivan; Luna, Tillman, Wright; White

Switzerland Team News

Switzerland should field a relatively unchanged side against the USMNT. The Swiss handled Mexico with ease last time out scoring four goals.

Players like Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo, Gregor Kobel and Manuel Akanji should start giving USMNT fits throughout the game. They should be able to maintain midfield control and be threatening in attack given the amount of USMNT players missing this summer.

Switzerland Predicted Lineup

Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Akanji, Amenda, Rodriguez, Widmer; Sierro, Xhaka; Freuler, Embolo, Rieder; Ndoye

USMNT vs. Switzerland Score Prediction:

Given the loss last time out, fans will want a win to build confidence. But, just as was the takeaways after Türkiye, a strong performance overall will be even more important. Unfortunately, the USMNT are just lacking the quality right now against another strong European side.

Switzerland handle the USMNT with ease, but don't get drawn into the result if the team plays well overall. Adams said after the game that there were more positives than negatives to take from the loss. That must be the case at minimum against the Swiss.

Prediction: USMNT 1–2 Switzerland

