How to Watch USMNT vs. Uruguay on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
The U.S. men’s national team face Uruguay in their final international friendly of 2025.
Mauricio Pochettino and his squad are riding some momentum after winning back-to-back games for the first time since the summer. Overall, they are unbeaten in their last four and look more competitive after switching to a 3-4-3 formation.
The USMNT face an opponent they are winless against in three previous meetings. Uruguay last beat the USMNT in July 2024 to eliminate them from Copa América. It was the first time in tournament history that a host nation was bounced before the knockout stage.
Uruguay drew their first friendly of November against Mexico. They are the 15th ranked country in the world and provide another tough challenge for the World Cup host country.
Sports Illustrated details how to watch USMNT’s final match of the year.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Uruguay Kick Off?
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kick-Off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Uruguay on TV and Live Stream
There are multiple streaming options available for those tuning into the USMNT’s upcoming friendly. English broadcasts will be supplied by Peacock, TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.
For these, though, an active subscription will be required to watch the match.
Universo provides a Spanish-speaking broadcast.
If watching isn’t an option, fans can also opt to listen to the match in the U.S. on Westwood One Sports in English and fútbol de Primera in Spanish.
Viewers in Mexico can access the friendly via Disney+ Premium Mexico and ESPN Mexico.
Country
TV/Streaming
United States
TNT, truTV, Peacock, HBO Max
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Puerto Rico
TNT USA, NAICOM, UNIVERSO
What’s Next for the USMNT?
The USMNT are in for a lengthy break after the Uruguay friendly. The 2026 World Cup host nation are not scheduled for any more friendlies until March.
The United States Soccer Federation are set to confirm a friendly against Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to The Athletic.