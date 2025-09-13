How to Watch West Ham vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns in a London derby in the Premier League this weekend.
Spurs make the short trip to the London Stadium aiming to make a winning return from the Spetember international break. The Lilywhites were outplayed by Bournemouth in a 1–0 home defeat last time out, the result serving as a harsh reality check for Thomas Frank’s side after a bright start to the new campaign.
The opening few weeks of the term had been miserable for West Ham up until their 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest before the break. Late goals from Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá and Callum Wilson got Graham Potter’s side up and running, although expectations will remain relatively low for Tottenham’s visit.
Battles between these two capital sides have been evenly-fought in recent seasons, with the last three meetings at London Stadium ending in draws. In fact, Spurs haven’t tasted victory away at West Ham since November 2019.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s duel on TV.
What Time Does West Ham vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch West Ham vs. Tottenham on TV and Live Stream
Country
Channel
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, fubo TV, Fubo Sports Network 2, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for West Ham and Tottenham?
West Ham have just two more matches in September after their early Carabao Cup exit, with Premier League clashes against Crystal Palace and Everton to come before the month ends.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have five more fixtures in September after the trip to West Ham, starting with their Champions League opener at home to Villarreal on Tuesday night. A Carabao Cup third round clash with Doncaster Rovers is sandwiched in between Premier League battles with Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, before a trip to Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt in a repeat of last term’s Europa League semi-final.