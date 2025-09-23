Hugo Ekitike Gets One of the Most Unnecessary Red Cards You’ll Ever See
Liverpool are through to the next round of the Carabao Cup thanks to Hugo Ekitiké, but they had to see out the end of the game without their match-winner after two unnecessary yellow cards.
Alexander Isak got the starting nod and scored his first Liverpool goal to put the Reds in front against Southampton at Anfield. The Reds pressed well to force the opposition into a costly turnover as Federico Chiesa found the Swede with the latter beating Alex McCarthy. The goal wound up being one of his final actions given Isak was removed at the start of the second half for Ekitiké.
The former Eintracht Frankfurt man picked up his first yellow card just eight minutes after coming on for dissent. When Southampton equalised in the 76th minute, Ekitiké was the one to step up and seal the tie in the 85th minute. Yet, a moment of madness ensued after the goal.
Ekitiké removed his shirt and held up his name and number to the crowd—whether to remind fans that he’s not letting Isak take the starting job so easily, to emulate Lionel Messi or to just put an exclamation point on yet another late game-winning goal so early in the season.
But, many likely felt like Jeremie Frimpong who ran over and had a puzzled look his face because he knew what was coming.
Ekitiké was promptly shown a second yellow card by referee Thomas Bramall prompting his dismissal. Liverpool had to see out the dying moments of the game with 10 men as Ekitiké will now miss the Crystal Palace game on the weekend. Only he will know what his true intention was behind the action, but overall one of the most unnecessary sending offs a player can get—dissent and taking your shirt off.
After the game, Arne Slot criticised Ekitiké calling the action “stupid, not smart in every sense.”
“If you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner, I can maybe understand...but I’m old fashioned, I’m 47 and old, maybe, and I haven’t played at this level but I did score a few goals and if I would have scored a goal like this I would have turned around, walked up to in this situation Federico Chiesa and say, ‘This goal is all about you. This is not about me.’ So yeah, needless, not smart.”
Much has been made of how Slot gets the most out of two marquee centre forward signings—Ekitiké was brought in first and enjoyed a strong start to Merseyside life, though Isak was one of the best strikers in the world last season. A healthy problem to have given Liverpool have aspirations of not only defending their Premier League title, but winning more silverware whether domestically or in Europe.
Yet, no matter how the game ended, the overall trend is Liverpool are now perfect through seven games in all competitions to begin 2025–26. They’ll learn their next opponent in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as they look to return to Wembley Stadium later in the season.