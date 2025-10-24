Hugo Ekitike vs. Alexander Isak: Who Should Be Starting for Liverpool?
As far as problems go, Arne Slot currently boasts football’s most luxurious: Hugo Ekitiké or Alexander Isak?
The Reds have been flirting with crisis following their recent defeat to Manchester United, which marked the first time in Slot’s managerial career that he had overseen four successive defeats. Liverpool hadn’t lost four on the spin since November 2014 and now find themselves firmly under the microscope.
Everything is being questioned at Anfield following an alarming run of form—although a commanding win over Eintracht Frankfurt has eased concerns—and that includes Slot’s team selection.
Liverpool only added Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa to their squad during Slot’s first summer in charge—the former spending the season on loan at Valencia—and the Dutch coach benefitted from the relative simplicity involved in picking his starting lineup as a result. The depth that is now abundant throughout the squad was lacking, ultimately making Slot’s life easier.
However, with Liverpool splashing a record sum over the summer, Slot now has dilemmas in every department. With £204 million ($271.9 million) spent on new centre forwards, there is no bigger question than who should be leading the line for the Reds.
Ekitiké arrived on Merseyside a month before Isak and has certainly profited from his early start. The Frenchman’s impact has been immediate, with six goals already since his £79 million move. Three of those came in his opening three fixtures with the Reds—including one just four minutes into the Community Shield—and he returned to the scoresheet against former employers Frankfurt midweek.
Goals have not been Ekitiké’s only contributions, either. The 23-year-old has been the first line of defence for Liverpool, catching the eye with his work rate and tenacity out of possession. On the ball he’s been accomplished, linking nicely with his fellow forwards and leading the squad for successful dribbles per 90 in the Premier League. Despite scepticism over his lack of experience at the elite level, he’s proven a swift hit and much-needed breath of fresh air.
Ekitiké has exceeded expectations early in his Liverpool career, but Isak has underwhelmed. The summer’s protracted transfer saga has taken its toll on the Swede physically, with an entire pre-season campaign missed with Newcastle United due to his self-imposed exile. Only arriving on Deadline Day, Isak has lacked the necessary match sharpness and general fitness to exhibit his best.
That best is extremely good. The 26-year-old’s reputation as one of the world’s leading strikers cannot be forgotten and he’s already off the mark with Liverpool despite his sub-par displays. He scored for the Reds against Southampton in the cup and supplied an assist at Chelsea before the October international break. Two goal contributions in eight matches is not disastrous, especially given his unsettled pre-season.
But Isak’s performances have been concerning. Of course, the ex-Newcastle star will come good given time and patience, but such luxuries cannot be afforded amid the turmoil. Isak has looked understandably rusty in recent weeks, lacking the clinical edge and overall grace that convinced Liverpool to splash a Premier League-record sum on the forward. When times are tough, passengers cannot be carried.
Isak needs opportunities to play his way into form—the same applies to fellow underperformers Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah—and those chances will arrive, but there’s little justification for choosing him over Ekitiké as things stand. Liverpool will hope to have Isak as their starting No.9 for many years to come, they don’t necessarily need immediate returns as long as Ekitiké is providing them.
In Liverpool’s win over Frankfurt, the pair started together as central strikers, but it was again Ekitiké who shone brightest. Isak was removed at half time having already watched his partner score an exquisite goal which only underscored his superior form.
Playing Isak in Liverpool’s more straightforward fixtures—if such fixtures truly exist—makes perfect sense. With matches coming thick and fast in the lead up to Christmas, there will be plenty of chances for the Sweden international to make his mark. The upcoming Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace is a prime example.
But right now, Liverpool desperately need results, and those will only come with some semblance of consistency. Ekitiké has done enough to earn a starting berth for the Reds through both his goal contributions and general play, and few could begrudge him a place as Liverpool’s first-choice striker for the coming weeks at the very least.
With so many Liverpool players operating below their usual standards, Slot needs those in form to rise to the occasion. Few are in a more-confident mood than Ekitiké right now.