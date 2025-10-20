‘Complacent’—Man Utd Legend Slams Alexander Isak, Arne Slot After Woeful Defeat
Wayne Rooney did not hold back his criticism of Arne Slot following Liverpool’s 2–1 defeat to Manchester United, claiming Hugo Ekitiké should have started over Alexander Isak.
Liverpool were hoping to snap their three-game losing streak with a victory against their arch rivals at Anfield in their first match back from the October international break, but Arne Slot’s men handed the Red Devils just their fourth win in 2025–26.
Isak, who completed a record-shattering move to Liverpool on deadline day, has struggled to find his form in a red shirt after missing out on preseason and the first month of the 2025–26 season. Despite his worrying production, the Swede got the nod over Ekitiké on Sunday, a decision Rooney says was a mistake.
“I wouldn’t play Isak. He hasn’t looked ready since coming from Newcastle,” the former England skipper said on The Wayne Rooney Show.
“He hasn’t trained, hasn’t had a preseason. It’s so important. While Newcastle were training he was probably sat at home on the phone to his agent for six hours a day trying to get a move.
“It’s so difficult when you don’t have a preseason. He might’ve done stuff by himself but he’s paying the price of it. On performances, he doesn’t deserve to be playing ahead of Ekitiké,” Rooney said.
Isak has recorded just one goal and one assist since he joined Liverpool; the lone goal came against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Against Man Utd, he managed just one shot on target and created zero chances in his 72 minutes on the pitch.
Ekitiké, meanwhile, started the season in scorching form, finding the back of the net five times in his first eight appearances for the Reds. Since Isak’s arrival, though, the 23-year-old has seen his minutes decrease.
Rooney: Slot, Liverpool Have Become ‘Complacent‘
The Reds are in the middle of their worst run of form since 2014. The defending English champions have lost four consecutive matches, falling to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Man Utd in the Premier League and Galatasaray in the Champions League over the past month.
“They’ve got a bit complacent,” Rooney said. “For Arne Slot, you forget because he won the Premier League, but he’s still quite young—46 years of age and this was the first time he’s lost four in a row in his career.
“[Against Manchester United] he was arguing with the officials on the touchline. I haven’t seen that before from him. We’re starting to see things unfold which shows that there’s pressure there.”
All eyes will be on Slot and Liverpool when the Reds square off with Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Dutchman will have several key decisions to make ahead of the clash, including how best to fit Florian Wirtz, Isak and Ekitiké into his new-look squad.