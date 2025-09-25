Ibrahima Konate: Liverpool Handed ‘Worrying’ Update Amid Real Madrid Interest
Ibrahima Konaté and Liverpool are reportedly still not close to reaching an agreement for a new contract extension.
Liverpool once again find themselves in competition with Real Madrid for the signature of one of their superstars. The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish giants last summer, and now could be facing a similar fate with Konaté.
Talks of a new deal for the France international, who is in the final 12 months of his contract, have yet to make true progress. Recent reports claim Konaté rejected a third approach over improved personal terms earlier this month, further fuelling the possibility of a future move to the Spanish capital.
The Reds remain eager to lock down Konaté, but Fabrizio Romano revealed there is still “nothing really close” to a new agreement between Liverpool and the centre back. In fact, an extension “looks difficult” at the moment.
Real Madrid ‘Monitoring’ Konate’s Situation With Liverpool
As long as Liverpool and Konaté remain at an impasse, the door is open for Real Madrid. According to Romano, Los Blancos are “monitoring” the situation in Merseyside, with their sights set on potentially signing the Frenchman as a free agent this summer.
Although it is still “early to make decisions,” Real Madrid’s interest could be intensifying in the coming months now that William Saliba reportedly inked a new five-year contract with Arsenal. The 24-year-old was another target for the Spanish giants, but his future appears set in north London.
With Saliba out of the equation, Real Madrid are free to turn their full focus on Konaté. The 26-year-old would serve as a defensive upgrade to David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, who are both thought to be playing their final season in a white shirt.
There is still plenty of time, though, for Liverpool and Konaté to strike a deal before his contract expires at the end of the 2025–26 season should both parties wish to continue together.