Inter Miami 1-1 Toronto FC: Player Ratings as Messi Breaks Record in Draw

Inter Miami CF dropped points in MLS for just the second time in the 2025 regular season.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi scored his 40th goal in all competitions for Inter Miami CF on Sunday night against Toronto FC
Lionel Messi scored his 40th goal in all competitions for Inter Miami CF on Sunday night against Toronto FC

Lionel Messi scored right before half-time to become Inter Miami CF's all-time leader in goal contributions, but that's all his Herons could muster in a 1–1 draw with Toronto FC on Sunday.

While Miami came into the game as heavy favorites, head coach Javier Mascherano opted not to rest any of his players and look towards the midweek Concacaf Champions Cup clash with LAFC. Instead, he started Messi, and the former FC Barcelona stars, who weren't able to put together a winning effort against a struggling Toronto side.

Federico Bernardeschi scored for Toronto FC to open the scoring in first half stoppage time, with Messi tying the game with his half-volley less than four minutes later.

With the point, Inter Miami stay second in the Eastern Conference, trailing Columbus Crew SC. However, the Herons have played one less match.

Here are Inter Miami CF's player ratings from the Matchday 7 tie with Toronto as they look towards overturning a 1–0 Leg 1 deficit when they match up in Champions Cup action midweek with LAFC.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Toronto FC

Ratings courtesy of FotMob

Players

Ratings

GK: Drake Callender

6.7/10

RB: Ian Fray

6.8/10

CB: Tomas Aviles

7.8/10

CB: Gonzalo Lujan

7.1/10

LB: Jordi Alba

7.6/10

CDM: Sergio Busquets

8.1/10

CDM: Federico Redondo

7.4/10

RM: Lionel Messi

8.4/10

CM: Robert Taylor

6.2/10

LM: Telasco Segovia

7.7/10

ST: Luis Suárez

6.6/10

SUB: Fafa Picault (46' for Taylor)

6.5/10

SUB: Marcelo Weigandt (46' for Fray)

6.8/10

SUB: Alan Obando (69' for Suárez)

6.0/10

SUB: Santiago Morales (78' for Segovia)

6.3/10

SUB: Yannick Bright (78' for Redondo)

6.7/10

Player of the Match: Lionel Messi

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

