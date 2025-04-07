Lionel Messi Sets a New Inter Miami Record with Goal vs. Toronto FC
Lionel Messi seems to make history every time he steps on the pitch for Inter Miami CF, and that was no different against Toronto FC on Sunday.
In just his fourth game of the MLS regular season, Messi scored in the moments before halftime, hitting a half-volley with his left foot to beat Toronto’s Sean Johnson and level the match at 1–1 heading into the break.
Messi had scored earlier in the first half as well, but his goal was called off after a VAR review determined he had committed a foul earlier in the play. Toronto FC were the better team throughout the first 45 minutes, however, and led for four minutes after former Italian international Federico Bernardeschi slotted a ball past Drake Callender.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Messi’s goal makes history for the Herons, as he becomes the club’s all-time leader in goal contributions with 44, passing former Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuaín, who had 43. Messi tied Higauin’s mark with his goal in a 2–1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Matchday 6.
The goal against Toronto brings Messi to 24 goals and 20 assists in just 29 MLS regular season games, passing Higuaín’s mark, which he set in 67 appearances.
At the same time, scoring against Toronto is a landmark moment for Messi. Previously, Toronto FC were one of two clubs he had faced multiple times in his career, and he had not scored against.
Higauin played for the Herons from 2020-2022, leading the team in goals for two seasons with 12 in 2021 and 16 in 2022. He also helped the Herons to their first-ever MLS Cup playoff appearance in 2022.
Most Regular Season Goal Contributions in Inter Miami CF history
Player
Goal Contributions (Games)
Lionel Messi
44 (29)
Gonzalo Higuaín
43 (67)
Leonardo Campana
36 (80)
Luis Suárez
34 (32)
Robert Taylor
28 (90)
The Sunday matchup against Toronto is not the central importance for Miami, though, as they look towards a midweek clash with LAFC, hoping to overturn a 1–0 deficit in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie.
However, despite the focus and importance of the Champions Cup, head coach Javier Mascherano opted to start all three of his key players, including Mesi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba against TFC.