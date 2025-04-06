Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC: Preview, Predictions, Team News
Inter Miami CF will look to continue their undefeated MLS season when they welcome Toronto FC on Sunday, hoping to rebound after losing to LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup action midweek.
The Herons enter the match as one of the few undefeated teams in MLS, boasting four wins and one draw, most recently a 2–1 victory over the Philadelphia Union to move into top spot heading into Mathday 7. However, they enter Sunday’s match sitting second place in the Eastern Conference, after Columbus Crew SC passed them –– having played two more games– on Saturday.
While keeping their form and undefeated streak in MLS will be important for head coach Javier Mascherano’s team, the manager may also opt to rest some players given Toronto FC’s struggles and the need to climb back into their Champions Cup tie midweek against LAFC.
For Toronto, they come into this match with just one point in seven games, looking for their first win. They will likely bring the struggling Lorenzo Insigne, who, despite having the highest-valued contract in MLS outside of Lionel Messi, has been an underwhelming frustration for the Canadian club and its fans. They come into this match after a 0–0 draw with the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff on Sunday night.
What time does Inter Miami vs Toronto FC kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Kick-off Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs Toronto FC record (last five games)
Inter Miami: 4 wins
Toronto FC: 1 win
Draws: 0
Last meeting: Inter Miami 1–0 Toronto FC (Oct. 5, 2024) - MLS Regular Season
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami CF
Toronto FC
LAFC 1–0 Inter Miami CF - 4/2/2025
Toronto FC 0–0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 09/29/2025
Inter Miami CF 2–1 Philadelphia Union - 3/29/2025
New York Red Bulls 2–1 Toronto FC - 3/22/2025
Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami - 3/16/2025
Toronto FC 1–2 Chicago Fire - 3/15/2025
Cavalier 0-2 Inter Miami - 3/13/2025
FC Cincinnati 2–0 Toronto FC - 3/9/2025
Inter Miami 1-0 Charlotte - 3/9/2025
Orlando City SC 4–2 Toronto FC - 3/2/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC
Country
Channels
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+
Inter Miami team news
The biggest question facing Inter Miami this weekend is the issue of rest and how they will balance the veteran superstars ahead of the midweek clash with LAFC, undoubtedly the more important fixture on the schedule.
However, based on Inter Miami's past history, expect many of the top players to feature for at least some minutes, especially against a Toronto team the Herons could develop a quick lead on.
According to the MLS player availability report, don't expect to see Tadeo Allende, David Martinez or David Ruiz in the squad. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's fragility this season could lead him to limited minutes, ahead of Wednesday.
"We'll talk about it with him as we always do, just like we do with most players," said Mascherano about Messi's availability. "Obviously, I have an idea, but it's open to discussion.
"Beyond the fact that Wednesday's match is one of the most important games since the start of the season, we can't ignore that what we do on Sunday will have an impact on Wednesday. It's not something to overlook."
Should Messi get on the pitch, he will have a chance to set even more club records and pass a former Argentina national team teammate.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs Toronto FC (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Lujan, Aviles, Weigant, Alba; Busquets, Redondo; Taylor, Cremaschi, Picault; Suárez
Toronto FC team news
Toronto FC find themselves winless in 2025, but come off a confidence-boosting scoreless draw with the Whitecaps last week. They have improved slightly under new head coach Robin Fraser, but have yet to grab a win since he took over from John Herdman.
While veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has brought consistent play, their designated players tend to hold them back. Insigne, who makes over $15 million per season, second-highest in MLS to Messi, has yet to contribute to a goal in 180 minutes, while Federico Bernardeschi has a goal and three assists in six games.
As for injured players, Toronto will be without leading scorer DeAndre Kerr, as welll as Canadian international Richie Laryea. Zane Monlouis, Tyrese Spicer and Henry Wingo were also listed as out.
Toronto FC Predicted Lineup vs Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Johnson; Thompson, Rosted, Gomis, Petretta; Coello, Osorio; Bernardeschi, Insigne, Etienne Jr; Bryndhilsen
Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC Score Prediction
Toronto FC are a struggling team, but Inter Miami CF will have every bit of focus on bouncing back midweek in Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup vs. LAFC. While there may not be immense rotation as initially expected, the team has their sights set firmly on LAFC and could surrender points to a plucky, albeit struggling Toronto side.
Should Miami not win, they would remain second in the Eastern Conference to Columbus Crew SC, who reached the 15-point mark with a 2–1 win over CF Montreal on Saturday.
Prediction: Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto FC