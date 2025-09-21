Inter Miami 3–2 D.C. United: Player Ratings As Messi Takes Golden Boot Lead
Lionel Messi had two goals and an assist as Inter Miami CF secured a second consecutive win with a 3–2 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.
With a short bench and a pair of 2007-born players included in the matchday squad, Miami relied on its veteran core to lead the way. After a shaky start in net by 38-year-old Oscar Ustari, he found his footing and allowed the Herons to play more confidently going forward.
The hosts opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Messi dropped back into space in his defensive half of midfield, before launching a perfect, curled long ball up to Tadeo Allende, who made no mistake on a first-touch finish after beating his defender.
D.C. United drew level in the 53rd minute with a goal from former Premier League star Christian Benteke, but the tied scoreline was short-lived.
Messi scored his first goal in the 66th minute with a slick turn at the top of the box after a through ball from Jordi Alba, and added his second of the night as Miami’s eventual winning goal with a curled strike from distance in the 85th minute.
After taking the lead, Miami struggled to defend, with Benteke picking apart the Herons’ midfield and threading a pass through to Jacob Murrell to bring D.C. within a goal, albeit too late to grab any points.
A win could have helped the Herons clinch an MLS Cup Playoff spot, but they will have to wait a while longer, as the New York Red Bulls defeated CF Montréal, and Miami needed a Red Bulls loss or draw.
While the postseason assurance will have to wait, Messi surpassed Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge for the MLS Golden Boot race, with 22 goals to Surridge's 21.
Here are the player ratings from the matchup.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. D.C. United (4-3-3)
Players
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.7
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.5
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
7.3
CB: Maxi Falcón
6.1
LB: Noah Allen
6.7
RM: Rodrigo De Paul
7.4
CM: Sergio Busquets
8.3
LM: Yannick Bright
6.8
RW: Tadeo Allende
8.1
ST: Lionel Messi
9.5
LW: Jordi Alba
8.1
SUB: Ian Fray (57' for Weiganndt)
6.7
SUB: Baltasar Rodriguez (57' for Lujan)
6.2
SUB: Telasco Segovia (69' for Allende)
6.6
SUB: Mateo Silvetti (69' for Bright)
6.7
D.C. United Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Luis Barraza
5.4
RB: Conner Antley
5.9
CB: Lucas Barlett
5.3
CB: Kyle Rowles
5.7
LB: David Schnegg
6.8
RM: Gabriel Pirani
7.0
CM: Brandon Servania
7.1
LM: Jackson Hopkins
6.4
RW: Aaron Herrera
6.3
ST: Christian Benteke
8.5
LW: João Peglow
7.2
SUB: Caden Clark (57' for Schnegg)
6.2
SUB: Rida Zouhir (72' for Hopkins)
6.2
SUB: Boris Enow (72' for Servania)
6.1
SUB: Jacob Murrell (89' for Peglow)
N/A
SUB: Hosei Kijima (89' for Pirani)
N/A