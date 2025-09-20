Inter Miami vs. D.C. United: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami have a chance to clinch an MLS Cup Playoffs spot when they welcome already-eliminated D.C. United to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.
After a 3–0 loss to Charlotte FC, the Herons bounced back on Tuesday night with a 3–1 win over Seattle Sounders FC, the same team that beat them in a heated Leagues Cup Final less than three weeks prior.
While Lionel Messi scored two goals in that match and had even more chances, Miami’s short bench plagued them again, with just 15 players and two goalkeepers dressed for the bench, well below the MLS matchday roster standard of 20 players.
The win brought them back to form after a disappointing run of matches and set up a chance to clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time in club history when they take on D.C. United.
Miami would clinch a playoff spot with a win over D.C., should the New York Red Bulls lose or draw against CF Montréal or with a draw against D.C., and a Red Bulls loss to Montreal.
Meanwhile for D.C. United, they take on an unclear future after parting ways with sporting director Ally Mackey earlier in the week.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. D.C. United Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12.30 a.m BST (Sunday)
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United Head-to-Head Record
- Inter Miami: 3 wins
- D.C. United: 5 wins
- Draws: 3
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
D.C. United
Inter Miami 3–1 Seattle Sounders FC - 9/16/25
D.C. United 1–1 Orlando City - 9/13/25
Charlotte FC 3–0 Inter Miami - 9/13/25
New York City FC 1–2 D.C. United - 8/10/25
Seattle Sounders FC 3–0 Inter Miami - 8/31/25
D.C. United 1–1 Inter Miami - 8/23/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Orlando City - 8/27/25
D.C. United 1–1 CF Montréal - 8/16/25
New England Revolution 2–0 D.C. United - 8/9/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders on TV
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami have not won back-to-back matches since July, but will hope to do that against a D.C. United side that has just a single win in their last 13 games.
Head coach Javier Mascherano will have a few more team options than he had on Tuesday against Seattle, with center back Tomas Aviles returning from a red card he picked up in last week’s match against Charlotte FC.
Yet, the team will continue to miss forward Luis Suárez due to suspension following a spitting incident in the aftermath of the Leagues Cup final, as well as attacker Fafa Picault, who continues to recover from an injury suffered while on international duty with Haiti.
Other unavailable players due to injury include Baltsar Rodriguez, Allen Obando, David Ruiz, and Telasco Segovia.
Throughout the season, the Herons have learned that they are reliant on Messi. Unlike some other MLS clubs, the roster build is imbalanced, and results often depend on whether the 38-year-old Argentine is a standout performer.
Luckily for them, reports emerged this week that he will sign for another two seasons, bringing him to 40-year-old and keeping him with the club through the 2026 World Cup, which features matches in Miami.
This season though, has eight games remaining, and the clash with D.C. is the third in a span that by the end, will have featured nine games in just 27 days—no doubt, a taxing amount of soccer on Miami’s aging core.
However, Mascherano could have more flexibility to rotate in the future should Miami clinch a playoff spot against D.C., and take some of the pressure off the final seven matches, allowing the team to be fresher heading into the most important part of the season.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United (4-1-2-3): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Aviles, Allen; De Paul, Busquets, Bright; Allende, Messi, Alba.
D.C. United Team News
It has not been a good season for D.C. United and they are at the point of simply playing for pride through their final four games of the regular season, already being eliminated from MLS Cup Playoff contention.
After parting ways with now former head coach Troy Lesesne earlier in the season, the original MLS dynasty took another step, splitting with sporting director Ally Mackay after five underwhelming seasons in charge. On Friday, they tipped Erkut Sogut as their newest sporting director, after the former agent for Mesut Özil helped in the coaching search for René Weiler.
D.C. have just one win in their last 13 matches. At the same time, they have scored an MLS-worst 27 goals, while conceding 55, the worst in the Eastern Conference.
Striker Christian Benteke remains the focal point for the Black and Red, but has taken a significant step back since scoring 23 goals the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, finding the back of the net just eight times this season.
While some young players like 21-year-old midfielder Jackson Hopkins have had strong seasons, it has not been enough to make D.C. a legitimate challenging team in MLS.
This weekend, they will be missing Canadian center-back Lukas MacNaughton after he picked up a red card in last week’s match vs. Orlando City. Head coach René Weiler will also be unable to call on Dominique Badji, Kristian Fletcher and Randall Leal, who remain out with extended injuries.
D.C. United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
D.C. United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Barraza; Antley, Bartlett, Rowles, Schnegg; Hopkins, Servania, Peltola; Pirani, Benteke, Peglow
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United Score Prediction
Inter Miami may have aging stars and a short bench, but they found a bit of form against the Sounders midweek and should be able to make easy work of one of the worst teams in MLS this season.
Unlike some weeks, it might not even take a masterclass from Lionel Messi. With a win, they’ll hope the New York Red Bulls to drop points against CF Montréal, which would ensure them a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.