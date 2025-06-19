Inter Miami CF vs. Porto: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Group A will be hoping to kick into gear on Matchday 2 after a goalless first round, meaning Inter Miami and Porto are chasing their first victories of the tournament when they meet on Thursday.
Messi fever swept over Miami for the Club World Cup opener last weekend, but the Herons were mightily fortunate to escape their duel against Al Ahly with a point. While the all-time great Argentine attempted to come to the fore late, it was Messi’s compatriot, Óscar Ustari, who stole the show.
The Inter Miami goalkeeper made a string of excellent saves and denied Trézéguet from the penalty spot to ensure his side didn’t begin their campaign with a defeat. However, they now face an uphill battle to progress into the knockout rounds, with fixtures against Porto and Palmeiras upcoming.
Miami were aided by Porto’s stalemate against the Brazilians, with the majority of European teams likely to take some time to click into gear this summer. The Portuguese side, who endured a disappointing 2024–25 season, were second-best in their opening round stalemate.
Only the brilliance of back-up 'keeper Cláudio Ramos between the posts ensured a vibrant Palmeiras were kept at bay.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What time does Inter Miami vs. Porto Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
- VAR: TBC
Inter Miami vs. Porto Miami Head-to-Head Record
This is the first ever competitive fixture between Inter Miami and Porto.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Porto
Al Ahly 0–0 Inter Miami – 6/14/25
Palmeiras 0–0 Porto – 6/15/25
Inter Miami 5–1 Columbus Crew – 6/1/25
Porto 0–2 Riga – 6/8/25
Inter Miami 4–2 CF Montréal – 5/29/25
Wydad AC 0–1 Porto – 5/31/25
Philadelphia Union 3–3 Inter Miami – 5/25/25
Porto 3–0 Nacional - 5/17/2025
Inter Miami 0–3 Orlando City SC – 5/17/2025
Boavista 1–2 Porto – 5/11/25
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Porto on TV
Country
Channel
United States
DAZN, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Inter Miami Team News
There will be no changes to Javier Mascherano’s attack, which is built around Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. While they were shut out against Al Ahly, Miami entered the tournament in fine scoring form.
Sergio Busquets will continue to patrol the midfield alongside the highly rated Federico Redondo. However, Jordi Alba remains out of action due to a hamstring injury, as do Yannick Bright and Gonzalo Lujan.
Haitian international Fafà Picault should be back in Mascherano’s team after returning from international duty, while David Ruiz is back in training after recovering from a hamstring issue.
Ustari only started on Matchday 1 due to Drake Callender’s hernia, and Miami’s number one is expected to miss the entirety of the tournament.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Porto
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Porto (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcón, Martínez, Allen; Picault, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez.
Porto Team News
Porto confirmed that starting goalkeeper Diogo Costa missed their draw with Palmeiras due to a groin injury, and he likely won’t be risked here after Ramos shone on Matchday 1.
Marko Grujic is the only other notable injury complaint, with the midfielder failing to make Martín Anselmi’s squad due to a hamstring problem.
The Porto boss should shuffle his pack somewhat for Thursday‘s game. Stephen Eustáquio and Pepê could come into Anselmi’s starting lineup, with Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira and Gabri Veiga potentially missing out.
Porto Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Porto Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-4-2-1): Ramos; Fernandez, Pedro, Marcano; Mário, Eustáquio, Varela, Moura; Pepê, Mora; Samu.
Inter Miami vs. Porto Score Prediction
Porto struggled against an aggressive and energetic Palmeiras side that were able to stifle their build-up play early on. Anselmi’s side struggled to build any momentum in the contest, with the Brazilians benefitting from arriving at the tournament in midseason form.
Miami are also midway through their domestic season, but we shouldn’t expect Mascherano’s side to cause to sort of issues Palmeiras did on Matchday 1. They’re nowhere near as well-coached out of possession, and Porto are bound to settle into a rhythm in Miami.
There is, of course, the Messi factor, and the Miami captain may well take the game away from the Portuguese side. However, the Herons are bound to suffer as a collective and Messi won’t be enough to prevent a defeat here.
Prediction: Inter Miami 1–3 Porto
