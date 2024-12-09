Inter Miami Give Positive Update on Lionel Messi Contract Extension
Inter Miami are confident Lionel Messi will sign a contract extension with the Herons in due time.
Messi made the move to Major League Soccer in the summer of 2023, inking a two-and-a-half deal worth a reported $150 million. With only one year left on the contract, Inter Miami already have their sights set on keeping the 37-year-old in a pink shirt.
Watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by subscribing here
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas spoke with GiveMeSport about Messi's future in MLS as the Herons prepare to move to Miami Freedom Park in 2026.
“I'm very confident [Messi will] be opening our new stadium in 2026," Mas said. "I’ll be sitting with Leo at some point in the offseason. I’m optimistic that as long as Leo's health holds up, we'll be seeing him in pink.”
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Messi missed 15 of Inter Miami's 34 regular season matches this season due to injury and Copa América 2024. Despite his time on the sidelines, though, the Argentine was still named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. Messi also earned a spot in the 2024 MLS Best XI for his league-leading 36 goal contributions.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played an integral part in Inter Miami's record-breaking MLS season that earned them the 2024 Supporters' Shield. The trophy came one year after Messi helped the Herons lift the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Although their run in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs was shockingly cut short in Round One, Inter Miami are already looking toward the future. Javier Mascherano replaced Gerardo 'Tata' Martino and the new boss is confident he can lead the Herons to their first MLS Cup. Inter Miami are also set to open and participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
If Mas and Inter Miami have it their way, Messi will be at the heart of the Herons' upcoming campaigns and beyond.