‘Absolutely No Way’—Inter Miami Link to Premier League Winner Scoffed at
Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City career ended at the conclusion of the 2024–25 season, but it appears his next move will not be to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.
Spurious talk of an unlikely linkup between the 38-year-old ex-Fleetwood Town striker and Messi spawned from an Instagram post made by his wife Rebekah. Vardy’s three children were pictured wearing Inter Miami’s home, away and third kits.
Vardy has been unattached since bringing an end to his legendary 13-year tenure at King Power. Speculation surrounding the former England international’s future has been rampant, with clubs from Wrexham to Sevilla linked. The social media splurge saw Miami emerge as the latest suitor, although it didn’t last long.
A source from Miami told the Daily Mail that there is “absolutely no way” the club would sign Vardy as his profile is not high enough to justify the outlay his arrival would demand. The side co-owned by David Beckham recently brought in World Cup winner Rodrigo de Paul from Atlético Madrid to give Messi and co. some much-needed energy in midfield.
The Herons already have one of the most senior frontlines in MLS with Messi, 38, partnered by his contemporary Luis Suárez.
Vardy is the same age but has no doubts in his ability to continue competing at the highest level. The 2016 Premier League winner racked up nine top-flight goals last season—only one of which was a penalty—while operating in a toothless Leicester side. For comparison, Vardy outscored Manchester United’s strike partnership of Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirzkee, who mustered just seven goals between them.
Once it was confirmed that his Leicester spell would be concluded, Vardy was keen to stress that he had not yet retired. “Football is a crazy world,” he mused. “You never know what’s going to happen. I’ll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine.”