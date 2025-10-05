Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. New England Revolution: Herons Dominate With 4–1 Victory
Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende scored two goals each on Saturday night as Inter Miami snapped a two-match winless skid with a 4–1 win over the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium.
Lionel Messi, who was held goalless for the third straight match, put up three assists on the night, bringing him to 40 total goal contributions in the regular season and extending his lead in MLS atop the category.
After a cagey start, Allende opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Alba netted his first goal of the evening in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half.
For a brief moment, New England turned up the pressure on Miami, as Dor Turgeman netted to make it 2–1 in the 59th minute. Yet, the one-goal deficit didn’t last long, as Allende scored in the first play from the kickoff to make it 3–1 less than two minutes later, and Alba scored his second on the play after to top off the result.
Meanwhile, backup goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo came in as the starter in place of Oscar Ustari for Javier Mascherano’s side and made four saves, bringing Miami to 59 points in 32 matches, good for third in the Eastern Conference—with second being their highest possible finish.
Miami’s next match is scheduled for the October FIFA international break on Oct. 11 against Atlanta United, where they could be without Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Ian Fray and several others.
Here are the player ratings from Saturday’s victory over the Revolution.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. New England Revolution (4-4-2)
*Player Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo
7.1
RB: Ian Fray
7.2
CB: Noah Allen
7.2
CB: Maxi Falcón
7.1
LB: Jordi Alba
9.2
RM: Baltasar Rodríguez
6.8
CM: Sergio Busquets
8.1
CM: Rodrigo De Paul
8.0
LM: Lionel Messi
9.6
ST: Luis Suárez
7.3
ST: Tadeo Allende
8.9
SUB: Telasco Segovia (61' for Rodríguez)
7.5
SUB: Yannick Bright (77' for Busquets)
6.3
SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (90' for Fray)
N/A
SUB: Tomás Avilés (90' for Allen)
N/A
Subs not used: Rocco Ríos Novo (GK), Gonzalo Luján, Ryan Sailor, Tomás Avilés, Santiago Morales, Fafà Picault.
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi
New England Revolution (3-5-2): Matt Turner; Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason, Brayan Ceballos; Brandon Bye, Matt Polster, Carles Gil, Allan Oyirwoth, Will Sands; Leonardo, Campana, Dor Turgeman.
Subs: Alhassan Yusuf, Luca Langoni, Tomás Chancalay,