Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Toronto FC: Herons Struggle to Finish in Disappointing 1–1 Draw
Inter Miami CF picked up a point with a 1–1 draw on the road against Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon, seeing their three-game win streak come to a close and losing valuable ground in the Supporters’ Shield race
With the draw, the Herons sit on 56 points through 30 games, but trail Vancouver Whitecaps FC on goal differential for second place in the overall MLS table. Meanwhile in the Eastern Conference, they remained third at the time of the final whistle.
Miami were on the front-foot early in the match, but came up against a strong Toronto goalkeeping performance, as U.S. men’s national team-capped Sean Johnson made three early saves, including two point-blank stops against Lionel Messi.
While Johnson and Toronto held strong and went toe-to-toe with the Herons through the majority of the first half, Miami found the breakthrough late in stoppage time before the break. Tadeo Allende eluded Toronto’s Kosi Thompson at the back post to head home a cross from Jordi Alba.
For Alba, it marked his 11th assist and brought him to three helpers of his 2024 total, while also giving the visitors the lead in the first game since Designated Player midfielder Sergio Busquets announced his retirement.
The South Florida side was unable to ride the momentum into the second half, playing catch-up to Toronto’s possession-dominant play after the break. Javier Mascherano’s men then got caught ball-watching as an unmarked Đorđe Mihailović slotted a shot past Oscar Ustari to tie the match in the 60th minute.
Toronto managed to control the rest of the game, eventually securing their seventh straight draw and sixth 1–1 result in their last seven games. For Miami, collecting just one point against a side already eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention will feel like a missed opportunity.
Here are Inter Miami’s player ratings from Saturday afternoon.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Toronto FC (4-4-1-1)
*Player Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.5
RB: Ian Fray
7.0
CB: Maxi Falcón
6.9
CB: Noah Allen
7.1
LB: Jordi Alba
8.1
RM: Tadeo Allende
7.3
CM: Rodrigo De Paul
6.3
CM: Sergio Busquets
6.9
LM: Baltasar Rodríguez
6.6
CAM: Lionel Messi
8.0
ST: Luis Suárez
6.4
SUB: Telasco Segovia (63' for Allende)
6.4
SUB: Yannick Bright (71 for Busquets)
6.1
SUB: Marcelo Weigandt (71' for Fray)
6.4
Subs not used: Rocco Ríos Novo (GK), Gonzalo Luján, Ryan Sailor, Tomás Avilés, Santiago Morales, Fafà Picault.
Player of the Match: Sean Johnson
Inter Miami Player of the Match: Jordi Alba
Toronto FC (4-4-3): Sean Johnson; Kosi Thompson, Sigurd Rosted, Richie Laryea, Raoul Petretta; Alonso Coello, Jose Cifuentes, Jonathan Osorio; Đorđe Mihailović, Derrick Etienne Jr., Theo Corbeanu.
Subs: Maxime Dominguez, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Kobe Franklin, Malik Henry.