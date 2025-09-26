MLS Cup Playoffs: Who’s in and Which Teams Can Clinch on Matchday 37?
With derby matches across the league and a few MLS Cup playoff spots still up for grabs, Matchday 37 of the 2025 Major League Soccer season promises to be an exciting one across the board.
The New York Red Bulls’ Eastern Conference playoff hunt takes center stage in the Hudson River derby, while a Cascadia Cup-deciding clash between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Seattle Sounders FC reigns critical in Western Conference seeding.
Those two battles highlight a 14-match Saturday slate, followed by FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC as the standalone Sunday game.
The top nine teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs, with the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 in a one-match Wild Card knockout game. The winner of that match goes on to face the No. 1 seed in the first round best-of-three series, while the rest of the bracket fills out on seeding.
Here are the teams that have already clinched, along with the clubs that could secure their postseason tickets this weekend.
Which Eastern Conference Teams Already Clinched MLS Cup Playoff Spots?
1. Philadelphia Union (60 points, 3 games remaining): The Union bounced back from a 7–0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC with a 1–0 win over the New England Revolution, and are looking to hold off nearing challengers for the Supporters’ Shield.
2. FC Cincinnati (58 points, 3 games remaining): FC Cincinnati are riding back-to-back wins after late-winning goals against Nashville SC and the LA Galaxy. They’re hunting the Supporters’ Shield against Orlando City SC this weekend.
3. Inter Miami (55 points, 5 games remaining): Inter Miami have made the most of their games in hand, rising to third with five matches remaining after three straight wins against Seattle Sounders FC, D.C. United and NYCFC. The win against NYCFC clinched their playoff spot and made them favorites for the Supporters’ Shield.
4. Charlotte FC (53 points, 3 games remaining): Charlotte FC saw their nine-match win streak come to an end with a 2–0 loss to NYCFC last weekend, but will look to regain their form against the already eliminated CF Montréal.
5. New York City FC (53 points, 3 games remaining): NYCFC fell 2–0 to Inter Miami in their midweek match, but will be hoping to crack the top four when take on the New York Red Bulls in the 32nd Hudson River derby on Saturday.
Which Eastern Conference Teams Can Clinch This Weekend?
Orlando City SC: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Orlando City SC win at FC Cincinnati
- OR New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. New York City FC
Nashville SC: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Nashville SC win vs. Houston Dynamo
- OR New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. New York City FC
Columbus Crew: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Columbus Crew win at Chicago Fire FC
- OR New York Red Bulls lose vs. New York City FC
- OR Columbus Crew draw at Chicago Fire, and New York Red Bulls draw vs. New York City FC
Which Western Conference Teams Already Clinched MLS Cup Playoff Spots?
1. San Diego FC (57 points, 3 games remaining): San Diego FC tied LAFC’s 2018 record for the most points by an expansion club with a disheartening draw against Atlanta United last week, and will look to claim the record when they face California foes, the San Jose Earthquakes.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (56 points, 4 games remaining): Despite missing Thomas Müller the last two matches, Whitecaps FC picked up a 2–0 win over Sporting Kansas City and a 1–1 draw vs Portland Timbers, keeping themselves in the race for the Supporters’ Shield vs. Seattle this weekend.
3. Minnesota United (54 points, 3 games remaining): Minnesota United will look to extend their lead on LAFC for third in the Western Conference as they hope to bounce back from a 3–0 loss to Chicago Fire FC against the Colorado Rapids.
4. LAFC (50 points, 5 games remaining): Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga have linked up on LAFC’s last 14 goals and will look to continue their form against St. Louis CITY SC after recently punching their playoff ticket.
Which Western Conference Teams Can Clinch This Weekend?
Seattle Sounders FC: 5th in Western Conference
- Seattle Sounders FC win or draw vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- OR Colorado Rapids lose or draw vs. Minnesota United, and Houston Dynamo lose or draw at Nashville SC.
- Real Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Austin FC, and Houston Dynamo lose or draw at Nashville SC.
Austin FC: 6th in Western Conference
- Austin FC win at Real Salt Lake
- OR Austin FC draw at Salt Lake, and Houston Dynamo lose or draw at Nashville SC
- OR Colorado Rapids lose vs. Minnesota United, and San Jose lose or draw at San Diego FC, and Houston Dynamo lose or draw at Nashville SC
Portland Timbers: 7th in Western Conference
- Portland Timbers win vs. FC Dallas
- OR Portland Timers draw vs. FC Dallas, and Real Salt Lake lose vs. Austin FC, and San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw at San Diego, and Houston Dynamo lose or draw at Nashville SC
- OR Portland Timbers draw vs. FC Dallas, and Colorado Rapids lose vs. Minnesota United, and San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw at San Diego FC, and Houston Dynamo lose or draw at Nashville SC
- OR Portland Timbers draw vs. FC Dallas, and Real Salt Lake draw vs. Austin FC, and Colorado Rapids draw vs. Minnesota United, and San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw at San Diego FC, and Houston Dynamo lose or draw at Nashville SC
- OR Real Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Austin FC, and Colorado Rapids lose vs. Minnesota United, and San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw at San Diego FC, and Houston Dynamo lose at Nashville SC.