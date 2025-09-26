‘Beautiful Story’—Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement Date
FC Barcelona and Spain legend Sergio Busquets will retire at the end of the current Major League Soccer season, the Inter Miami midfielder announced in a social media post on Thursday.
The 37-year-old had previously hinted that 2025 would be his final season, as he did not have a contract beyond the end of the current campaign, and it was reported earlier this week that his decision had been made.
“I feel that the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player. It has been almost 20 years enjoying this incredible story that I have always dreamed of,” Busquets said on Instagram.
“These will be my last months on the pitch. I’m retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and, above all, grateful. A heartfelt thank you to everyone and to football for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story.”
This season, Busquets has played 45 games in all competitions for the Herons, posting 10 assists, and will look to close the campaign with a second consecutive Supporters’ Shield and a first MLS Cup title.
Few careers parallel that of Busquets when it comes to winning and pure dominance as a transitional midfielder. For Barcelona, his tenure looms large, with 18 goals and 46 assists in 722 appearances, contributing to a combined 34 trophies, including three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Champions Leagues and nine La Liga titles.
On the international stage, Busquets amassed 143 caps with Spain and played a key role in helping Spain win the 2010 FIFA World Cup title, as well as the 2012 European Championship, where he played every minute. Through his tenure with La Roja, he helped define an era of tiki-taka soccer that went on to influence the game worldwide.
At the height of his career, he played in the best midfield of a generation alongside his Spain and Barcelona teammates Andrés Iniesta and Xavi. His best Barcelona years also saw him form partnerships with current Miami teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.
Sergio Busquets All-Time Trophies
Trophy
Team
Year
FIFA World Cup
Spain
2010
UEFA European Championship
Spain
2012
FIFA Club World Cup
FC Barcelona
2010, 2012, 2016
UEFA Champions League
FC Barcelona
2009, 2011, 2015
La Liga
FC Barcelona
2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023
UEFA Super Cup
FC Barcelona
2009, 2011, 2015
Copa del Rey
FC Barcelona
2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021
Spanish Super Cup
FC Barcelona
2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2022
Leagues Cup
Inter Miami
2023
MLS Supporters' Shield
Inter Miami
2024
While the tall Spaniard was not the imposing force that often comes with being a defensive midfielder, his touch and class elevated him above the rest. Those aspects famously earned him praise from former Spain head coach Vicente del Bosque in 2010, when many doubted Busquets’s inclusion in the roster.
“If I could be a player now, I’d like to be like Busquets,” Del Bosque said at the time. “He can play.”
Following his retirement from international football in 2022 and departure from Barcelona in 2023, he joined Miami as part of the Barcelona quartet. He helped them win the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield, bringing his career trophy haul to 36.
Now, though, he hopes to close out his career on top and will take on Miami’s final five regular-season games before opening the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a first-round Best of Three Series, a stage past which Miami has never advanced.
And fittingly, it will come alongside Messi, Suárez and Alba, who have been alongside him for most of his career.