Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Al Ahly: Lionel Messi Kicks Off Club World Cup
Inter Miami kick off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Saturday night when they face Al Ahly in the tournament opener in Miami.
The Herons were controversially awarded their place in the competition, but will care little once the first whistle blows this weekend. The Herons, who will be playing in familiar surroundings during the group stage, will want to make a fast start. They face daunting opposition in 45-time Egyptian Premier League winners and record CAF Champions League victors Al Ahly.
However, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets aiming to roll back the years on the world stage, Inter Miami will fancy their chances of causing an upset or two. For manager Javier Mascherano—a former clubmate of the ex-Barcelona quartet—it will be an opportunity to prove himself in the dugout.
Here’s how Inter Miami could line up for their upcoming duel.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Al Ahly (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—There were concerns over goalkeeper Oscar Ustari after he was withdrawn at halftime during the 5–1 victory over Columbus Crew at the beginning of the month, but the Argentine should be fit to guard the net.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The defender is on loan from fellow Club World Cup competitors Boca Juniors and will be potentially tasked with thwarting former Aston Villa winger Trézéguet.
CB: Maximiliano Falcón—Falcón has earned plenty of minutes in recent weeks and will have his hands full with Wessam Abou Ali, who has scored six goals in his last four matches for club and country.
CB: David Martínez—An injury could force Gonzalo Luján to miss out against Al Ahly, with Paraguay international Martínez perhaps taking his place. He played over an hour in both of Miami’s recent high-scoring wins.
LB: Noah Allen—With the experienced Alba another injury doubt for Saturday, Allen could be asked to play at left back. The versatile young defender is earning plenty of experience this year under Mascherano.
RM: Tadeo Allende—The Celta Vigo loanee has already scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Inter Miami, including two in his last three. He will take residence on the right wing.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi—Cremaschi has not been a constant starter in recent weeks. He featured from the off against Columbus Crew last time out and impressed in the heart of midfield.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets won the previous iteration of the Club World Cup on three separate occasions, although his chances of securing a fourth title with Miami are infinitesimal.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia has impressed since arriving from Portuguese side Casa Pia at the beginning of the year, with four goals and three assists for Inter Miami. He represented Venezuela twice over the June international break.
ST: Lionel Messi—The man, the myth, the legend. Messi will draw more eyeballs than most at the Club World Cup despite being 37, and for good reason. Despite his age, he’s managed 20 goal contributions in as many games for the Herons in 2025, eight of which have come in his last three outings.
ST: Luis Suárez—Messi will steal the show at the Club World Cup, but Suárez will play a similarly colossal role for the Herons. The 38-year-old has eight goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.
