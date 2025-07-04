MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 22
It’s the first weekend of July and Independence Day weekend in the United States, spreading out the MLS calendar for Matchday 22 over four nights, making it easier than any other point this season to consume as many MLS minutes as you want.
How will it all play out? Sports Illustrated predicts each game.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: FC Dallas 1–3 Minnesota United
It was a week to forget for FC Dallas last week, falling to the San Jose Earthquakes midweek before surrendering a late lead to lose 3–2 to San Diego FC. This week doesn’t get much easier against Minnesota United, who reintroduce starting striker Tani Oluwaseyi and MLS All-Star goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, after their disappointment with Canada at the Gold Cup.
Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1–0 Sporting Kansas City
The Colorado Rapids would have had the favorites tag in this one by a long shot earlier in the season, but now both teams find themselves amid a dip in form. However, after two games being held off the scoresheet, the Rapids have regained their attacking touch and should be able to secure a result at home.
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The LA Galaxy have just one win in 20 games this season, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC have generally been among the best teams in MLS. Although the Whitecaps suffered a bit of a dip in form and will be missing key players due to injury and international duty, expect their style to take advantage of the Galaxy, especially after squeezing out a win against LAFC last weekend.
Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: Charlotte FC 3–4 Orlando City SC
Charlotte FC have found a nice Patrick Agyemang absence buffer in Idan Toklomati. Still, the Israeli international will need to hit some better form if he is going to be a proper replacement for the Derby County-bound USMNT striker. This weekend, they face an Orlando City side looking to bounce back from a loss to FC Cincinnati, with the Lions’ trio of Luis Muriel, Marco Pašalič and Martin Ojeda likely giving them the advantage on the road.
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3–0 Chicago Fire FC
This could be a statement game for Gregg Berhalter’s Chicago Fire FC, and with players like Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel and others, they have the quality to pull off the upset. Yet, with MVP-level Evander playing for FC Cincinnati, they seem unstoppable.
D.C. United vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: D.C. United 1–1 Atlanta United
In a battle of teams riding three-game losing streaks, both will hope to turn their fortunes on Saturday night in The District. Yet, given the struggles on both sides and Atlanta’s new absence of Jay Fortune, this one is bound to be a draw.
CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF
Prediction: CF Montréal 0–4 Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami come off their run to the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 to re-enter MLS regular season action against one of the worst-performing teams in the Eastern Conference, CF Montréal. While Montréal fared okay in their other matchup, a 4–2 Miami win, expect the Herons to be on another level this time around, especially considering Montréal’s recent sale of Nathan Saliba.
Austin FC vs. LAFC
Prediction: Austin FC 1–0 LAFC
Austin FC won back-to-back games for the first time since March before losing to the Seattle Sounders last week, but could find themselves in a strong position to get back to winning ways against an LAFC side that seemed to be unable to find attacking options in a 1–0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend.
Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia
Prediction: Nashville SC 3–2 Philadelphia Union
It won’t be the MLS Golden Boot battle of leader Sam Surridge vs. second-place Tai Baribo so many would have hoped for, but this Eastern Conference clash is still one of the best games to watch this weekend. Will Surridge and Hany Mukhtar continue to cook? Will the Union be able to hit their stride, potentially with the reintroduction of Baribo, who remains questionable for the matchup?
Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0–0 St. Louis CITY SC
Real Salt Lake don’t have much going their way this season without their USMNT superstar in Diego Luna, and St. Louis CITY SC are still trying to bounce back from their treacherous start under former head coach Olof Mellberg. Neither side has much happiness going into this matchup, so expect a fairly dull affair.
Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: Portland Timbers 2–0 New England Revolution
The Portland Timbers are hoping to bounce back from a 3–0 loss to Toronto FC from last weekend, and should be the favorites when they meet up with the New England Revolution and former head coach, Caleb Porter. They also welcome back center back Kamal Miller and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau from Canadian international duty.
San Diego FC vs. Houston Dynamo
Prediction: San Diego FC 3–1 Houston Dynamo
No team had as good a week as San Diego FC last week and the Western Conference leaders should be in position to grab all three points against a Houston Dynamo side that is dearly missing midfielder Jack McGlynn, who will return after the Gold Cup final this weekend.
Given the success of Anders Dreyer and the recent re-introduction of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, expect this to be a fun game, and one where the California side eventually prevail to keep their lead atop the West.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 4–1 New York Red Bulls
The San Jose Earthquakes might not be the most consistent results-wise under head coach Bruce Arena, but they certainly know how to score goals at home. Coming up against the New York Red Bulls—who will be missing head coach Sandro Schwarz—expect them to make the most of the opportunity, with Cristian Espinoza, Cristian Arango and Josef Martínez leading the way.
Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–2 Columbus Crew SC
The Seattle Sounders brought their FIFA Club World Cup form back into MLS last weekend with a 2–0 win against Austin FC, and will hope to do the same against a well-coached Columbus Crew SC side that has rekindled its form with three straight wins.
This is the match of the weekend and the standalone game on Sunday, a must-watch for any fan of the league, and Columbus might just be the team to pull off the win on the road.