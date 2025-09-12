Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Charlotte FC: Herons Look to Ruin Charlotte’s Chance at History
Inter Miami return to MLS action after the international break when they welcome Charlotte FC to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.
Despite sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference, Miami are third in terms of points per game keeping them within Supporters’ Shield contention.
They come up against a red-hot Charlotte side that has won its last eight matches, ranking as the second-longest winning streak in MLS history outside of the shootout era.
Miami head coach Javier Mascherano will have to make some changes to his usual lineup for the contest, with Luis Suárez suspended for the first of three MLS matches following the Leagues Cup final fallout and the versatile Benjamin Cremaschi sold to Parma.
With those changes, here’s how the Herons could line up vs. Charlotte.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Charlotte FC (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The 38-year-old has remained consistent, but will need to come up in some big moments for Miami against Wilfried Zaha and Idan Toklomati.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt has become the regular right-back when Miami plays at full strength.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—The 24-year-old has played 20 games for Miami in the MLS regular season.
CB: Maxi Falcon—The Uruguayan center back keeps his place in the starting lineup.
LB: Jordi Alba—The FC Barcelona legend is one of the few Miami stars to have signed a contract through the 2026 season.
DM: Sergio Busquets—With no contract signed for 2026, Busquets could be nearing the final few weeks of his illustrious career.
DM: Rodrigo De Paul—Fresh off World Cup qualifiers with Argentina, Miami’s newest superstar looks to lift the Herons to MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield.
RW: Baltasar Rodriguez—One of Miami’s youngest players at 22, Rodriguez saw his responsibilities increase over the summer.
AM: Lionel Messi—After playing likely his last competitive match for the national team in Argentina over the break, Messi hopes to chase the Golden Boot to end the season in Miami.
LW: Telasco Segovia—Fresh off international duty with Venezuela, Segovia will hope to build on his 10 goals and three assists so far with the Herons this season.
ST: Tadeo Allende—Traditionally a winger, Allende could start up top due to Suárez’s suspension and an injury to Fafa Picault.