Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC: Herons Face Hottest Team in MLS
Inter Miami CF are back on their home pitch at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the first time since May, and welcome Nashville SC in one of the most anticipated MLS matchups of the summer so far.
Since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup, Miami have been in stellar form, beating CF Montréal and the New England Revolution over the last week, led by outstanding performances from Lionel Messi, who has scored multiple goals in his last four games.
Now, they take on Nashville SC, led by MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge and 2023 MLS MVP, Hany Mukhtar. The Tennessee club are also riding a four-game winning streak in MLS play, and could go to the top of the Eastern Conference with a win.
Here's how head coach Javier Mascherano could line up Inter Miami on Saturday.
Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Despite his age, Ustari has been in stellar form for Miami and made five saves against the Revolution.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The 25-year-old Argentine was one of the most successful passers against New England, completing 37 of his 40 attempted passes.
CB: Maxi Falcón—Falcón has sorted out some of his previous defensive issues and has been in strong form since returning from the Club World Cup.
CB: David Martinez—The Paraguayan defender made way for Tomas Aviles midweek, but could return to the lineup at home.
LB: Jordi Alba—While Alba has played as a midfielder at times this season, he has had his best moments with Mascherano at left back.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende has been a welcome addition for Miami, linking up near perfectly in transition to help support Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez up top.
CM: Federico Redondo—Although enthralled in a positional battle with Yannick Bright this season, Redondo has taken on heavy minutes alongside Sergio Busquets with Bright picking up an injury at the Club World Cup.
CM: Sergio Busquets—There have been rumors about Busquets future, with Rodrigo De Paul linked with Inter Miami. Yet, he remains a key piece of the Herons midfield at this point.
LM: Baltasar Rodriguez—The 22 year old has not gotten many opportunities since joining Inter Miami earlier in the season, but had flashes midweek against New England.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan might not be at the level he once was, but he remains a strong support piece for Messi up top.
ST: Lionel Messi—With at least a brace in his last four MLS matches, Messi has brought himself to 14 goals this season, trailing Nashville’s Golden Boot leader, Sam Surridge by just two.